Gwyneth Paltrow Appears in Court for Ski Crash Trial in Utah: Everything to Know

Watch : See Gwyneth Paltrow Attend Utah Courtroom Amid Ski Crash Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow is having her day in court.

On March 21, the Oscar winner appeared in a Park City, Utah courtroom to face off against Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist accusing her of crashing into him while skiing at a resort in 2016. For the first day of their civil trial, Paltrow—who is countersuing Sanderson, claiming that he was the one who collided with her—wore a cream-colored turtleneck sweater and dark pants.

The legal battle began in January 2019, when Sanderson filed a lawsuit against Paltrow, now 50, for injuries he sustained when she allegedly smashed into him from behind on a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort. In his filing, obtained by E! News, Sanderson said he suffered "a brain surgery, four broken ribs and other injuries" from the crash and accused Paltrow and her ski instructor of abandoning the scene while he was hurt.

"I have suffered immensely not just from the physical injuries I suffered," the complaint read, adding that Sanderson also experienced "severe psychological problems including fear, anxiety and depression," as a result of "my time of being severely hurt, incapacitated and unable to defend or protect myself."