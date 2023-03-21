Padma Lakshmi’s Daughter Krishna Thea, 13, Is All Grown Up in Glamorous Red Carpet Moment

Watch : Padma Lakshmi Talks Throwing the PERFECT Holiday Party

Padma Lakshmi is total mom goals.

The Top Chef host brought her and Adam Dell's 13-year-old daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell as her date to the 11th Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball in New York on March 20, where Padma spoke to E! News about her Endometriosis journey.

The 52-year-old dressed in a sleek, black, swoop neck, halter gown and accessorized her look with a silver clutch and a white flower in her hair. Krishna opted for a sleeveless, black mini dress with a feather train and matching black strappy heels. The teen topped off her look with a stylish choker.

And looks like Padma and Krishna have been making the gala rounds, as Padma posted a picture on Instagram March 16 of the duo with Chrissy Teigen at an event for Planned Parenthood.

And although Padma is letting her daughter walk the red carpets at charitable events, she has been vocal about where her strict side comes out surrounding a topic that may not come as a surprise: food.