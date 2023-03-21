Padma Lakshmi’s Daughter Krishna Thea, 13, Is All Grown Up in Glamorous Red Carpet Moment

Padma Lakshmi is total mom goals.
The Top Chef host brought her and Adam Dell's 13-year-old daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell as her date to the 11th Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball in New York on March 20, where Padma spoke to E! News about her Endometriosis journey.
The 52-year-old dressed in a sleek, black, swoop neck, halter gown and accessorized her look with a silver clutch and a white flower in her hair. Krishna opted for a sleeveless, black mini dress with a feather train and matching black strappy heels. The teen topped off her look with a stylish choker.
And looks like Padma and Krishna have been making the gala rounds, as Padma posted a picture on Instagram March 16 of the duo with Chrissy Teigen at an event for Planned Parenthood.
And although Padma is letting her daughter walk the red carpets at charitable events, she has been vocal about where her strict side comes out surrounding a topic that may not come as a surprise: food.
"There are a lot of things I'm not strict about, like bedtime, but I've always been pretty strict about what she eats," the Bravo star told Parents in 2020. "I believe you set a child's eating patterns by the time they're 4 or 5, and the best way to get a child to eat healthily is to eat well yourself."
The duo "try to keep our diet 50 percent fruits and vegetables, and Krishna knows that I'll look over her plate."
And a healthy palette isn't the only thing Krishna has inherited from her mom, as the two share a similar fashion sense as well.
"Twinning and winning," Padma captioned a Feb 16 Instagram post where the ladies posed in matching jumpsuits. "Littlehands had the day off of school so we took my new Christmas skates out for a spin… I guess we were effortless at some point but I don't have evidence of that portion of the afternoon."
And it's clear the bond between the two is a special one, as Padma wished her mini me a happy birthday last month with a touching tribute as she enters her teenage years.
"My dear sweet girl! I can't believe it's been 13 years since I gave birth," she wrote in part on Instagram Feb. 20 along a video montage of the pair. "Willing yourself into this world, you've been the greatest joy of my life. Of course I love you with all my heart but I also really like you! You have a wicked sense of humor. There's no one I'd rather spend time with, no one I'd rather laugh with or cry with."
She concluded the sweet post, "Light of my life, you keep me grounded and sane and never let me take myself too seriously. Happy 13th birthday to my favorite teenager!!"