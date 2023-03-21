Emma Chamberlain Sets the Record Straight on Claim She’s Selling Personal DMs for $10,000

Watch : Emma Chamberlain Talks Growth of Podcast Anything Goes on Spotify

Emma Chamberlain says she isn't looking to slide into anyone's DMs for a price.

The content creator recently turned heads when allegations surfaced online that claim she was selling personalized DMs to fans for $10,000 on her merch website. On March 18, an alleged screenshot of the DMs for sale was posted to Twitter with the caption, "why is emma chamberlain charging 10K for an instagram DM this is wild."

Now, Emma is "eager to set the story straight," she said in an exclusive statement to E! News on March 21.

"A few days I started seeing comments asking why I was selling a DM for $10k. I assumed this was an online scam, as I had never offered to sell a DM for any amount of money, let alone $10k," Emma says in her statement. "People were saying this was for sale on my merch site, so I checked the site to see if it had been hacked and couldn't find anything out of the ordinary."