Sophia Bush and Husband Grant Hughes Break Up After 13 Months of Marriage

Sophia Bush is a single girl.

The One Tree Hill star has filed for divorce from husband Grant Hughes, according to multiple reports. The breakup comes a little over a month after the pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

In June 2022, Sophia married the entrepreneur in his home state of Oklahoma. When looking back on the private celebration, the Drama Queens podcast co-host said she had a purpose behind her wedding location.

"Imagine what we could do if we turned out wedding into an event to showcase Tulsa," Sophia recalled to Vogue one month after her ceremony. "The cultural renaissance happening there. Tech. Philanthropy. Civil rights justice. The art. The leadership. We could focus all of this attention and turn the spotlight on them."

The former couple, who first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, actually met more than 10 years ago during a New Year's trip to Nicaragua.

"We became fast friends," Sophia explained, "but only saw each other a few times a year because both of us were traveling all of the time for work."