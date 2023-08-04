Sophia Bush and Husband Grant Hughes Break Up After 13 Months of Marriage

Sophia Bush is a single girl.
The One Tree Hill star has filed for divorce from husband Grant Hughes, according to multiple reports. The breakup comes a little over a month after the pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
In June 2022, Sophia married the entrepreneur in his home state of Oklahoma. When looking back on the private celebration, the Drama Queens podcast co-host said she had a purpose behind her wedding location.
"Imagine what we could do if we turned out wedding into an event to showcase Tulsa," Sophia recalled to Vogue one month after her ceremony. "The cultural renaissance happening there. Tech. Philanthropy. Civil rights justice. The art. The leadership. We could focus all of this attention and turn the spotlight on them."
The former couple, who first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, actually met more than 10 years ago during a New Year's trip to Nicaragua.
"We became fast friends," Sophia explained, "but only saw each other a few times a year because both of us were traveling all of the time for work."
However, it wasn't until during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they began chatting more frequently and trading books, that their friendship turned into something more.
The couple announced their engagement in June 2021. "So, it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth," Sophia wrote at the time, adding "#YES."
Despite finding success in Hollywood, thanks to roles in John Tucker Must Die and Chicago P.D., Sophia, who was previously married to One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006, said she has never loved having all eyes on her. And if the 41-year-old had her way, she would be able to talk much more about her professional life instead of her personal one.
"Rather than doing what we've done—talking about work, substance, education, interview shows, what we believe in, what's going on with women's rights—it would be, 'What are you wearing? And how's your boyfriend?'" Sophia recalled to Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. "What does that have to do with anything about my work, my life? I really think the kind of gamification of people's private intimacy is just creepy to me. So I don't really hide what's going on in my life, but I don't flaunt it."
Grant, on the other hand, did publicly share a glimpse into their love story back in June in honor of their wedding anniversary.
"Happy 1st Anniversary, my love!" he wrote on Instagram. "What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we've had together. I truly love doing life with you!"
Grant also revealed what Sophia wrote to him in a card that day: "There are seven billion people on this planet. You are my favourite."
E! News has reached out to Sophia's rep but hasn't received a comment on the split.