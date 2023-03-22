This Detangling Hairbrush With 73,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews Is on Sale for $12

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you feel like you've been losing a bit more hair than usual and have been trying to make changes to your haircare routine, have you thought to swap out your hairbrush yet? All that tugging and pulling that results from less-than-gentle hairbrushes only causes more harm. So, if you have yet to make a switch to a detangling brush, this is your sign to do just that!

There are countless hairbrushes out there that claim to gently and effectively brush through knots and tangles, but reviewers say this Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling brush is a "total gamechanger." What sets the brush apart from the rest is its firm, quality cone shaped bristles that don't lose their shape and part the hair sideways instead of straight down. Whether you're a parent trying to brush your toddler's hair without the screaming and yelling or have thick, long hair that seems impossible to brush through, you need to get this detangling brush while it's on sale for just $12.

Did we also mention it has over 73,000 positive reviews on Amazon?

One reviewer gushes, "This brush is functional and inventive. It is also really cute! More importantly though, it works very well! I bought this brush because, after a long period of stress, I found that my hair was starting to fall out in large clumps. After taking other obvious actions (doctor visit, supplements, etc.), I decided that it might also be helpful to stop using the medieval torture device I had been using to brush my hair in the shower. Hence, I turned to the Crave Detangling Brush. This brush does not strangle and tug at the hair. In fact, I can hard feel it gliding through my mane like butter. It releases the knots (while massaging the scalp!), and it does not break the ends. I found that the wad of hair I removed from the brush after using it to comb through my conditioned hair in the shower was about a third the size of the wad I had been amassing and removing with my old brush. A THIRD!!"

Another reviewer raves, "It doesn't look like much, but give it a go! My hair is quite long and it goes right through it! My mouth literally dropped open when I first used it. I gets all of the way to the scalp and detangles the entire length! I love this brush!!"

