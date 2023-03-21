Keanu Reeves and More Honor Late John Wick Co-Star Lance Reddick Days After His Death

Keanu Reeves has more than a few touching words to describe his late co-star Lance Reddick.
The John Wick star, who worked with Lance on all four films in the action franchise, reflected on The Wire alum's life and legacy days after his death at age 60.
"Lance was a beautiful person, special artist, a gentleman of grace and dignity," Keanu told reporters at the John Wick: Chapter 4 Los Angeles premiere March 20. "He was just really something special. Every time he stepped on the set, he had a wonderful passion for his work. It was really, really amazing to work with him."
When asked what his fondest memory is of filming alongside Lance, he made it known he doesn't have just one, by answering, "Every day I got to work with Lance."
And the Matrix actor wasn't the only one to honor Lance at the John Wick film premiere, where cast members sported royal blue ribbons in the late actor's honor. Shamier Anderson, who plays Tracker in the film, took time on the red carpet to look back on the impact the Fringe actor had on him both personally and professionally.
"That man was definitely one of my role models growing up as a Black man, as a Black actor," Shamier exclusively told E! News at the time. "He's on our hearts today."
Admiration is also shared by Rina Sawayama, who appears as Akira in the film. "What I'll remember is his incredible performance," she exclusively told E! News. "I've been a fan of his work, and he's just someone who onscreen was his character and it was incredible what he did."
Incredible may have been a word that Lance himself would use to describe John Wick: Chapter 4. Days before his passing, he reflected on the fourth installment.
"I couldn't believe that it was bigger than the last one," Lance told E! News exclusively on March 3 of the movie. "I don't know how you can have more action and better action, but we do. Also, the emotional stakes have been raised I feel for the characters more than any other franchise."
And John Wick: Chapter 4 isn't the last time we'll see Lance as Charon. Along with Keanu and Ian McShane, he'll reprise his role in the Ana de Armas-led spinoff, Ballerina.
On March 17, Lance's rep confirmed to E! News that the actor had passed away of natural causes in his Studio City, Calif., home that morning.
Following news of Lance's passing, Keanu and John Wick director Chad Stahelski shared touching words in his memory.
"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," they wrote in a March 17 statement to E! News. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. We dedicate the film to his loving memory."
John Wick: Chapter 4 will be in theaters and IMAX on March 24, 2023.