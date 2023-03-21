Keanu Reeves and More Honor Late John Wick Co-Star Lance Reddick Days After His Death

Watch : Keanu Reeves Remembers Late Co-Star Lance Reddick

Keanu Reeves has more than a few touching words to describe his late co-star Lance Reddick.

The John Wick star, who worked with Lance on all four films in the action franchise, reflected on The Wire alum's life and legacy days after his death at age 60.

"Lance was a beautiful person, special artist, a gentleman of grace and dignity," Keanu told reporters at the John Wick: Chapter 4 Los Angeles premiere March 20. "He was just really something special. Every time he stepped on the set, he had a wonderful passion for his work. It was really, really amazing to work with him."

When asked what his fondest memory is of filming alongside Lance, he made it known he doesn't have just one, by answering, "Every day I got to work with Lance."

And the Matrix actor wasn't the only one to honor Lance at the John Wick film premiere, where cast members sported royal blue ribbons in the late actor's honor. Shamier Anderson, who plays Tracker in the film, took time on the red carpet to look back on the impact the Fringe actor had on him both personally and professionally.