Why Olivia Culpo and Padma Lakshmi Are Getting Candid About Their Journeys With Endometriosis

Watch : Top Chef Host Padma Lakshmi Cried After Winning MAJOR Award

Padma Lakshmi and Olivia Culpo are using their platforms to talk about an important topic.

The Top Chef host and the former Miss Universe, who have been candid about their journeys with endometriosis, are giving more details about their experiences in hopes of helping others.

"What I wish that everyone knew is that it's a disease that isn't preventable, but treatable," Lakshmi exclusively told E! News at the 11th Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball in New York on March 20. "The sooner you have it addressed and get treatment, the more likely you are to preserve your fertility and lead a more normal life. Often women don't get diagnosed for a whole decade, and that means they're suffering every month, every year, until they get the diagnosis they need."

After decades of experiencing symptoms, the Taste the Nation creator, who is the foundation's cofounder, was diagnosed with endometriosis at age 36. Looking back at these years, Lakshmi, now 52, revealed the advice she would give herself then.