Why Olivia Culpo and Padma Lakshmi Are Getting Candid About Their Journeys With Endometriosis

Padma Lakshmi and Olivia Culpo are using their platforms to talk about an important topic.
The Top Chef host and the former Miss Universe, who have been candid about their journeys with endometriosis, are giving more details about their experiences in hopes of helping others.
"What I wish that everyone knew is that it's a disease that isn't preventable, but treatable," Lakshmi exclusively told E! News at the 11th Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball in New York on March 20. "The sooner you have it addressed and get treatment, the more likely you are to preserve your fertility and lead a more normal life. Often women don't get diagnosed for a whole decade, and that means they're suffering every month, every year, until they get the diagnosis they need."
After decades of experiencing symptoms, the Taste the Nation creator, who is the foundation's cofounder, was diagnosed with endometriosis at age 36. Looking back at these years, Lakshmi, now 52, revealed the advice she would give herself then.
It's a message Culpo echoed.
"For a girl experiencing symptoms for the first time, I'd just say rally for yourself and advocate for your health and don't be embarrassed to talk about personal issues with your healthcare provider," The Culpo Sisters star, who was honored with this year's Blossom Award, told E! News. "Because sometimes you're embarrassed to talk about your period, I mean I get it!"
Culpo still remembers how she felt in the early days of her endometriosis battle.
"I've had a long history with endometriosis, starting when I was a teenager," the 30-year-old shared. "I was really timid and embarrassed to talk about my period, and because of that I was embarrassed to advocate for myself and it was very isolating and excoriatingly painful."
Now, she's glad she spoke up for herself and that she's able to help others do the same.
"I love the work I can do now in spreading awareness and giving people the confidence and the tools to get the help that they need and to remember to advocate for themselves," Culpo said. "It's something I'm really passionate about."
- Reporting by Jewels Tauzin