Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Origins, Live Tinted, Foreo, Jaclyn Cosmetics, and More

Pamper yourself with $5 skincare and makeup deals from UOMA Beauty, Juvia's Place, BeautyStat, Jaclyn Cosmetics, Foreo, Live Tinted, and Origins.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 22, 2023 5:00 AM
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 11Ulta

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Origins, Live Tinted, Foreo, Jaclyn Cosmetics, UOMA Beauty, Juvia's Place, and BeautyStat. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer

Apply Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer in the morning before sun exposure. This moisturizer hydrates your skin and boosts radiance while protecting your face from the sunlight. It gives that natural, lit-from-within glow.

A shopper raved, "Best Tinted Moisturizer. I have tried so many tinted moisturizers to find one with enough coverage while still being light. This is it! You only need a small amount of product and blend well. It looks natural, gives a little bit of a sun glow, but still gives good coverage. Only con is how expensive it is."

$46
$23
Ulta

Live Tinted Huestick Corrector

Orange pigments are great to counterbalance blue and purple pigments, which means this color corrector is perfect to combat under-eye circles and hyperpigmentation. This formula also has hyaluronic acid, which delivers advanced hydration, according to the brand. There's also Vitamin C to brighten the skin and Vitamin E, which is moisturizing, per the brand.

There are a few shades to choose from to accommodate different skin tones. This product has 1,200+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "The only color corrector I use! I use the Huestick in Origin as a color corrector under my eyes and it works great! It is smooth, blends easily, and is covered up easily with concealer."

Another shopper said, "As far as under eye correctors go, this one is my favorite. It stays all day, doesn't smudge any other makeup and it's extremely easy to take with me, particularly when I travel. Highly recommend and love it!"

$24
$12
Ulta

Live Tinted Huestick Multistick

It doesn't get more versatile than this product. You can use it as a lipstick, lip liner, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and a blush. This formula is so easy to blend and this mess-free stick is so perfect to use when you are on-the-go. There are seven colors to choose from. 

A fan of the Live Tinted Huestick Multistick said, "Love this huestick! My complexion is cool tone and I use True for blush and lip color. The Intent huestick offers a little more brightness but is still blendable for a subtle, natural look. It will be great in the summer, but also using it now!"

$24
$12
Ulta

Jaclyn Cosmetics Sun Bathe Pressed Bronzer

Get a naturally sunkissed look with one of these ten bronzer shades from Jaclyn Cosmetics. This bronzer has buildable coverage that's easy to buff into skin and this pressed powder is mess-free.

A shopper gushed, "This bronzer is amazing!! It's very smooth and buttery. A little goes a long way. Super easy to blend."

$32
$16
Ulta

Foreo Bear Mini

Step up your skincare game with the Foreo Bear Mini, which is a facial sonic device that firms and tones skin. It has three microcurrent intensities and you can use it up to 90 times with one full charge. It's waterproof and incredibly easy to clean. You can use this with the Foreo Serum Serum Serum, which is also half price today. 

A fan of the product reviewed, "I am using this feature since a month ago. It is helping with my redness, thanks to its led light. The UFO Masks Treatments are amazing, they are delicious on your face. I really enjoy this experience."

Another said, "Really enjoy this device, easy to use and despite the small size its quite powerful and gives great results."

$219
$110
Ulta

Foreo Serum Serum Serum

Use the Foreo SERUM SERUM SERUM with your favorite Foreo devices, like the Foreo Bear Mini. This is a super hydrating serum that will leave you skin looking radiant, according to the brand.

A fan of the serum said, "Just love the serum, it works so well with the bear." Another reviewed, "I use this several times a week with my bear mini. It's a wonderful product and can't be replaced with any other product successfully." 

$59
$30
Ulta

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream

Get hydration without that dreaded heavy feeling. The BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream is super lightweight and it's just what you need to revitalize dull, dehydrated skin. According to the brand, it delivers 24 hours of hydration.

A shopper reviewed, "I have dry skin, so I'm picky about my moisturizer, but this stuff is so nice! It has a really cool texture to it, and it glides on the skin so smoothly. After I finish applying it doesn't feel heavy, but it feels so hydrating."

Another raved, "Best moisturizer ever. I have oily skin and I got a sample of this that I didn't really care about trying, I looked and it said great for all skin types so I figured ok, if I hate it, I'll pawn it off on my husband. I tried it and wow. this really is the best moisturizer I have ever used. Makes my skin extremely soft, removed the oil and just goes on great. I never had a go to night moisturizer before but this is it. worth every penny."

 

$50
$25
Ulta

UOMA Beauty BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick

UOMA Beauty's BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick is highly pigmented, yet super lightweight on your lips. It delivers major color, with just one swipe. It's long-lasting, and hydrating, never drying. 

A fan of the lipstick said, "I was super impressed with how comfortable it was while it being matte.I feel like it's matte on the way it's long lasting but it's definitely not transfer proof. All day I was out on errands and ate some greasy foods and it STILL did not leave its place. The color was still intact and did not have to retouch at all . I 100% recommend!"

$24
$12
Ulta

Juvia's Place Lipsticks, Lip Glosses, and Lip Liners

There are so many amazing products from Juvia's Place on sale today. Choose from 21 lipsticks, lip liners, and lip glosses. 

$10-$15
$5-$8
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

—Originally published March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.