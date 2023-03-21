Selena Gomez Is a Blushing Bride in Only Murders in the Building Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Watch : Meryl Streep Joins Selena Gomez on Only Murders in The Building

Congratulations are in order for Selena Gomez, but not in the way you think.

In behind-the-scenes snapshots taken from the Only Murders in the Building season three set, the actress is a vision in white, donning a wedding ballgown and lace veil. Selena, 30, is seen arm-in-arm with fellow star Martin Short, who dons a black tuxedo.

So, will there be weddings in the building? It's not exactly clear, but co-star Steve Martin, who uploaded the photos to his Twitter account March 21, captioned the image, "Guess what just happened!"

Steve also shared a photo of himself next to the blushing bride, writing, "Turns out this happened, too."

Selena posted images of herself backstage too, captioning her Instagram post, "I have no caption. Just a regular day at work."

This latest twist is just one of the big surprises that the Only Murders crew has unveiled in recent months. Though details on the plot have remained top secret, the cast—which has previously featured Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne—is welcoming a few big co-stars, including Meryl Streep.