Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Her Most Dramatic Look Yet With New Pixie Haircut

Emily Ratajkowski just joined the pixie club.
The High Low with EmRata podcast host revealed her dramatic hair transformation in a March 20 Instagram, alongside several behind-the-scenes snapshots of her recent photoshoot with Pop magazine. In one image, Emily showcased her spikey, tousled 'do while donning a risqué all-white look that consisted of a sheer lace top and cutout pants with fish-netting.
In another photo, the model's new look was front and center as she freed the nipple in a completely see-through long-sleeve top. Other outtakes of the photoshoot included her curled up on a bed with a tan-colored outfit, as well as a close-up of a satin silk nightgown.
Emily's epic makeover comes off the heels of her head-turning appearance at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party, in which she stunned in a sexy, silvery chainmail gown that left little to the imagination. The dazzling design by Feben featured two knotted panels that cleverly covered the 31-year-old's chest and draped down to her hips. She styled the ensemble with beige underwear and stiletto heels.
The My Body author has proven time and time again that she's not afraid to push the boundaries. Last December, Emily shared insight into why she's candid about her thoughts on sex, love and dating on her podcast.
"I had a glass of wine and I was like, 'F--k it,'" she said on the Dec. 22 episode of High Low with EmRata. "I actually was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."
From the looks of Emily's epic hair transformation, it's clear she doesn't shy away from being a risk-taker. See her pixie cut below!