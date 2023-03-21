Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Her Most Dramatic Look Yet With New Pixie Haircut

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Broke Up With Eric Andre Before That NSFW Photo

Emily Ratajkowski just joined the pixie club.

The High Low with EmRata podcast host revealed her dramatic hair transformation in a March 20 Instagram, alongside several behind-the-scenes snapshots of her recent photoshoot with Pop magazine. In one image, Emily showcased her spikey, tousled 'do while donning a risqué all-white look that consisted of a sheer lace top and cutout pants with fish-netting.

In another photo, the model's new look was front and center as she freed the nipple in a completely see-through long-sleeve top. Other outtakes of the photoshoot included her curled up on a bed with a tan-colored outfit, as well as a close-up of a satin silk nightgown.

Emily's epic makeover comes off the heels of her head-turning appearance at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party, in which she stunned in a sexy, silvery chainmail gown that left little to the imagination. The dazzling design by Feben featured two knotted panels that cleverly covered the 31-year-old's chest and draped down to her hips. She styled the ensemble with beige underwear and stiletto heels.