Ed Sheeran Shares Name of Baby No. 2 With Wife Cherry Seaborn

Watch : Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Had a Tumor During Pregnancy

This baby name is out of this world.

Nearly one year after Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their second daughter, the singer is revealing her name. He confirmed that the 10-month-old's name as Jupiter in a Rolling Stone cover story published March 21.

Jupiter joins the couple's family of four, which also includes big sister Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, 2. The news comes a few weeks after the musician shared that Cherry was diagnosed with a tumor while pregnant with Jupiter, and that she couldn't be operated on until after the birth.

The "Perfect" singer told Rolling Stone that he and Cherry considered delivering Jupiter early, however his wife ended up carrying their daughter the full term. She underwent a successful surgery for the tumor in June 2022.

"There's nothing you can do about it," Ed recalled. "You feel so powerless."

That period of strife was also worsened by the mourning of his best friend Jamal Edwards, who died February 2022 at age 31. And that same month, Ed was in court battling a copyright infringement case regarding his single 2017 hit "Shape of You." Though he walked away with a legal victory, his mental health suffered greatly from everything he had undergone that February.