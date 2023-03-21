The Best Under $10 Exfoliating Body Gloves for Soft Skin, Self-Tanning & Ingrown Hairs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Exfoliating gloves are the incredibly useful self-care product you probably didn't even know you needed. Not only are they perfect for achieving the most radiant, glowing skin, but they can also promote better circulation, skin cell renewal, soften rough skin and bumps and prevent ingrown hairs while being a more hygienic alternative to traditional loofahs.

Whether you love to self-tan, get pesky ingrown hairs or have unbelievably parched skin, body exfoliating gloves are a must-have item to incorporate into your shower routine. Even if you don't think you have a reason to exfoliate, you probably should— especially when the solution to getting rid of dead skin cells can be found for $10 and under from Amazon, Ulta, Sephora and all of your other favorite places to shop.

Continue below for our guide to the best body exfoliating gloves, mitts and towels. Your spring and summer skin will thank you!