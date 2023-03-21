The Best Under $10 Exfoliating Body Gloves for Soft Skin, Self-Tanning & Ingrown Hairs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Exfoliating gloves are the incredibly useful self-care product you probably didn't even know you needed. Not only are they perfect for achieving the most radiant, glowing skin, but they can also promote better circulation, skin cell renewal, soften rough skin and bumps and prevent ingrown hairs while being a more hygienic alternative to traditional loofahs.
Whether you love to self-tan, get pesky ingrown hairs or have unbelievably parched skin, body exfoliating gloves are a must-have item to incorporate into your shower routine. Even if you don't think you have a reason to exfoliate, you probably should— especially when the solution to getting rid of dead skin cells can be found for $10 and under from Amazon, Ulta, Sephora and all of your other favorite places to shop.
Continue below for our guide to the best body exfoliating gloves, mitts and towels. Your spring and summer skin will thank you!
Exfoliating Glove - Leopard
This Kitsch exfoliating glove massages the skin, improves circulation and promotes skin cell renewal. The glove shape makes it easy to exfoliate those hard-to-reach places, giving you radiant skin all-over. Bonus points for its eco-friendly material, too!
One reviewer shares, "This absolutely does the job. I use this a few times a week and my skin is unbelievably soft. I used to have some of those bumps in my arms and with the mitts those are all gone. I highly recommend."
The Body Shop Exfoliating Body Polisher Skin Towel
This body exfoliating body towel from The Body Shop packs a punch. The texture isn't too harsh on the skin, it's long enough to reach all parts of your body and it dries quickly after use. Reviewers recommend using a liquid body wash with it, but note that it can be used dry, too.
One reviewer raves, "Wow. I am speechless. I was not expecting much from this exfoliating skin towel but, boy, it sure blew me away by deeply exfoliating my skin in the shower without irritation. After one use I noticed normally dry patches on my body were gone."
St. Tropez Tan Build Up Remover Mitt
If you're a self-tan fanatic, snag this St. Tropez tan build up remover mitt to use in between your applications. It'll exfoliate, buff away dry skin and get rid of any tan residue.
One reviewer gushes, "This is the best exfoliating mitt ever. Literally takes off your whole tan. Absolutely amazing, everyone who fake tans needs this!"
Evridwear Exfoliating Dual Texture Bath Gloves for Shower
These exfoliating bath gloves have over 21,000 positive reviews on Amazon, for good reason. They're affordable, functional and improve skin texture by scrubbing away dead skin cells.
One reviewer says, "These gloves made my skin so smooth! I do have sensitive skin but I don't find these to be harsh. I use these 2x/week and used it gently on my eczema patch and it has disappeared after it being there for years. I love how these have hooks that can hang easily in my shower to dry. They work better than any sugar/coffee scrubs. Definitely recommend!"
Seraphic Skincare Korean Exfoliating Mitts
With over 30,000 rave reviews, this body exfoliating mitt removes dead skin like magic. You can use it two to four times a month depending on personal needs, and watch as your skin transforms. You can use the mitt as a self-tanner remover, too!
One reviewer shares, "I love these gloves! I have sensitive skin so I was careful not to put too much pressure while exfoliating. My winter dried out skin feels so much softer and seems to stay that way for several days. I highly recommend these if you have super dry skin."
Earth Therapeutics Charcoal Exfoliating Gloves
These charcoal exfoliating gloves will definitely give you smooth skin. They're infused with bamboo charcoal, which is meant to clean your pores and scrub away dead skin cells. They dry quickly after use, too.
One reviewer explains, "I like to use this about once every week to week and a half. It is a little rough, but a kind of rough that is necessary to remove all old dead skin and what not allover your body. You apply a bit of soap or body wash to the glove, and simply scrub easily allover your body. Don't do it too frequently, because I feel the roughness could damage your skin if overused."
Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Gloves
These exfoliating hydro gloves unclog pores and smooth out uneven texture. They stimulate circulation, are anti-microbial and dermatologist tested, too.
One reviewer shares, "I love these. They actually feel like they're doing what they're supposed to do. I've tried some others and they just feel like a wet wash rag. These gloves make me feel really clean and invigorated."
12 Pairs Double Sided Exfoliating Gloves
Get the most bang for your buck with these double sided exfoliating gloves that come in a set of 12 for just $8. You can use and replace them for basically a whole year!
One reviewer raves, "I love these gloves to wash my body with. I only use one at a time for 3-4 months I change it as regularly as I change my toothbrush head. I've been using them for over 10 yrs now and usually buy them from Walmart at the high price of $3 for 2! So glad I found these they are of same quality and definitely worth it. Will buy again. I got everyone in my household using them."
Get even glowier spring and summer skin with these top-rated body acne treatments.