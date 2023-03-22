The Real Reason Teresa Giudice Didn't Invite Melissa Gorga's Family to Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice had a good reason not to invite her in-laws to her August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
At least, that's what The Real Housewives of New Jersey star claimed on the Bravo series' March 21 episode. Explaining to her co-stars why she didn't send invites to sister-in-law Melissa Gorga's mother and sisters, Teresa stated "we have a history." But in her confessional, she claimed it all has to do with her becoming a reality star more than a decade ago.
"Melissa's mother and sisters were writing about me on social media," the 50-year-old revealed, "and I know my mother would never write about anybody on social media. So I always just kept my distance after that."
RHONJ then showed a 2011 tweet from Melissa's sister, Lysa Simpson, that read, "Here's how you know Teresa is lying, she's talking."
Another old screen shot showed Melissa's mother, Donna Marco, had also previously replied to a fan's Instagram comment in support of Melissa's husband Joe Gorga. "I'm upset with Teresa and the girls for the hurt Joe is going through," Donna wrote. "He really loved them all."
Teresa added in her confessional, "I'll forgive, but I never forget."
Later in the episode, at Melissa's luau party, Louie revealed he had actually approached Donna about the wedding diss during the bash. "I spoke to her mom," he said, shocking Teresa. "I apologized to her."
The moment was caught on camera showing Louie saying, "I'm sorry about the wedding. Please don't hold it against me."
Donna responded, "Never! I'm happy for you, I'm happy for her."
Louie's efforts to clear up any bad blood caught Teresa off guard. "Do I wish that Louie would have discussed it with me prior to speaking to Donna? Of course," she admitted. "But I love Louie and I know he's trying to be a peacemaker."
But Teresa's relationship with Melissa and Joe would continue to be anything but peaceful, as their growing season 13 feud eventually caused the two to skip Teresa and Louie's wedding.
See the drama continue to unfold when The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)