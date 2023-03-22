11 Women-Owned Home Brands to Cozy Up With During Women’s History Month (And Beyond)

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
As you probably know by know, March is Women's History Month in the United States. Throughout the month, we're encouraged to take the time to learn, reflect, and...dare I say...shop?
Not that shopping is inherently girly, no matter what society says; it's that shopping just so happens to be an excellent way to support women founders and creators.
This week, I'm focusing on women-founded home brands. You obviously don't have to be a woman to design weighted blankets, artsy candles, vintage-inspired salad bowls, or anything else — but these designers definitely take these home goods to the next level.
Pour a glass of wine, mark it with a charm (so you don't confuse it with your roommate's, or even just because), scroll on, and get ready to cozy up.
No, not everything on here is a blanket, but it all comes with a certain comforting touch. You'll see what I mean.
Bearaby Velvet Napper
Here, Bearaby's bestselling weighted blanket receives a luxe update in the form of velvet. (FYI, I bought a travel-sized Bearaby blanket when I wasn't sure if I would love it, and ended up loving it so much that I had to go back and get one that was larger and twice the weight.)
Joanna Buchanan Celestial Wine Charms
Artist and innovator Joanna Buchanan brings a whimsical touch to everything she creates, and that goes double for this twinkling set of Celestial Wine Charms. Cheers!
moon and jai Abundance Ritual Kit with Jade
This ritual kit includes just about everything you need to begin manifesting abundance — however that may look to you.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Stoneware Serving Bowl
Okay, so, Magnolia is pretty famously a wife and husband duo, but I think it's still fair to highlight this smooth, versatile serving bowl, considering Joanna Gaines is related to it.
Glim and Glow Reed Diffuser
For "continuous fragrance without a flame," look no further than Glim and Glow reed diffusers. Each set includes 10 sticks, allowing you to control the strength of your fragrance as you please.
10 Grove The Beacon Throw Blanket
I love a blanket. You love a blanket. We all love a blanket. So let's give it up for the ultimate throw blanket from 10 Grove. "The Beacon" is soft, sophisticated, and oh-so-versatile, making any moment elegant and cozy alike.
Tackussanu Senegal The Takh
Looking to incorporate more natural texture into your space? What about art? But art that serves a function? Enter "The Takh" basket from Tackussanu Senegal. Per the brand, it's a favorite of shape of Senegal's Peulh tribe; weavers craft them to hold fresh milk, but yours is "perfect for jewelry and other keepsakes you want to keep safe."
Tresor Candles Marie
There's a reason this statement piece looks familiar: It's closely inspired by famous portraits of Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France.
Vagabond House Lilacs Salad Bowl and Servers
Crafted from "long-wearing, hardwood acacia, Vagabond House's"wok-style bowl" is accompanied by two coordinating salad servers. Each item of topped with "clusters of sweet, pewter lilacs," for a delicate, vintage-inspired flair.
Opalhouse x Jungalow Macrame Wall Hanging
Add some boho-chic texture to any space with this macrame hanging from Opalhouse designed with Justina Blakeney's Jungalow brand.
Erin Condren Hello Kitty Metallic Hello Sunshine LifePlanner
Erin Condren's line of playful, colorful, and totally helpful organizational tools is best represented here. This collab with Sanrio and an iconic character tops a useful essential (the LifePlanner) with an extra-cheerful twist. It may even inspire you to use it more often!
