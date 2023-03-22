11 Women-Owned Home Brands to Cozy Up With During Women’s History Month (And Beyond)

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

As you probably know by know, March is Women's History Month in the United States. Throughout the month, we're encouraged to take the time to learn, reflect, and...dare I say...shop?

Not that shopping is inherently girly, no matter what society says; it's that shopping just so happens to be an excellent way to support women founders and creators.

This week, I'm focusing on women-founded home brands. You obviously don't have to be a woman to design weighted blankets, artsy candles, vintage-inspired salad bowls, or anything else — but these designers definitely take these home goods to the next level.

Pour a glass of wine, mark it with a charm (so you don't confuse it with your roommate's, or even just because), scroll on, and get ready to cozy up.

No, not everything on here is a blanket, but it all comes with a certain comforting touch. You'll see what I mean.