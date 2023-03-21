Lisa Rinna Talks Finding Fun During Tough Times and Celebrating Life With Her New Favorite Tequila

We interviewed Lisa Rinna because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lisa is a paid spokesperson for Tequila Don Julio. Rinna Beauty is Lisa's brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's the first day of spring, but Lisa Rinna always has summer fun in mind. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum teamed up with Tequila Don Julio to launch a new beverage, Tequila Don Julio Rosado. She shared, "This is just perfect for the daytime. I think it is going to be very big for summer parties. It has that kind of vibe. I love the party theme of it all. It's about fun. It's about celebrating who doesn't love that? That's my favorite thing in the world to do."

Lisa added, "Life can get really tough at times and a little bit crazy, but I think if you can find the fun and enjoy yourself, it's everything."

In an exclusive E! interview, the Bravo alum talked about her new favorite tequila, Rinna Beauty, and finding the joy in life.