Lisa Rinna Talks Finding Fun During Tough Times and Celebrating Life With Her New Favorite Tequila

It's the first day of spring, but Lisa Rinna always has summer fun in mind. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum teamed up with Tequila Don Julio to launch a new beverage, Tequila Don Julio Rosado. She shared, "This is just perfect for the daytime. I think it is going to be very big for summer parties. It has that kind of vibe. I love the party theme of it all. It's about fun. It's about celebrating who doesn't love that? That's my favorite thing in the world to do."
Lisa added, "Life can get really tough at times and a little bit crazy, but I think if you can find the fun and enjoy yourself, it's everything."
In an exclusive E! interview, the Bravo alum talked about her new favorite tequila, Rinna Beauty, and finding the joy in life.
E!: What makes this tequila different than the others options out there?
LR: It's a Rosado and it is aged for four months. That is exactly what makes it different. It has a little bit of a rosé color and it's delicious. It's so premium that you can just drink it on the rocks or add a little sparkling water and lemon.
E!: The campaign emphasizes that "the best celebrations happen before the sun goes down." What are your thoughts on that mantra?
LR: I think the message is great. I think that we forget that you can have a good time during the day and it doesn't have to just be at night. I think that in my life some of the best times I've ever had were during the day. Andy [Cohen]'s baby shower was during the day.
I love the messaging of it and how it's just fun to be with your friends. There's a party on March 31 in LA and in Miami and people can RSVP to it. And come in and party.
E!: What do we need for the perfect summer gathering?
LR: Well, you want to have your Don Julio, You want to have some sparkling water and lemon to mix it with, great food, great music, and great friends. Only invite the people that you know you have a good time with. Don't invite anyone who makes you uncomfortable.
E!: Rinna Beauty is a brand with such a devoted following. How does it feel to know that so many people have "can't live without" products from a brand you created?
LR: That's fantastic to hear. It's a great product. It's a great quality product. I'm very thrilled to hear that.
E!: A lipstick that has staying power is the perfect pairing for tequila. You can drink without worrying to reapply.
LR: That's right. That is exactly right. I love it. Thank you so much. I made a product that I wear and I love. I'm able to stand behind it because I made sure those formulas were great.
Rinna Beauty Lip Kit
Lisa explained, "People love the ease of a kit. You have the pencil, the lipstick, and the lip gloss."
