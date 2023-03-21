Why Kieran Culkin Hasn't Met Brother Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's New Baby Yet

Watch : Kieran Culkin Talks "Succession" at 2022 SAG Awards

Both Kieran Culkin and Macaulay Culkin are far from being home alone.

In fact, the brothers, who each have two young children, have their hands full with their little ones. And according to the Succession actor, that's part of the reason he has yet to meet Macaulay and Brenda Song's newborn son.

"Well, the cousins live in Los Angeles, we live in New York," Kieran, 40, told Access Hollywood at Succession's season four premiere March 20. "I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and as busy as I am there is no getting on a plane and going."

He added, "I haven't met number two yet and they haven't met my number two yet either because we just haven't been able to figure that out."

And while his work as Roman Roy on the HBO series has taken him all over the world—including Italy and the United Kingdom—during his downtime, he can usually be found "at home with my wife and kids."