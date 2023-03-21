Pregnant Jessie J Pens Heartfelt Message to Her Baby Boy Ahead of His Birth

Watch : Jessie J is Pregnant 1 Year After Suffering a Miscarriage

Jessie J is shining a flashlight on how she's been feeling ahead of her baby's arrival.

The singer, who is pregnant with her first child, penned a moving message to her little one on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K.

"You," Jessie, 34, captioned the March 19 post featuring a sonogram. "Thank you for coming to me. Thank you for trusting me that my body can keep you safe. Thank you for gifting me with the most special experience already so far and with the most important role I will ever play in my entire life."

And the "Flashlight" artist, who revealed last month that she's expecting a baby boy, knows he's already captured her heart.

"I love you so hard it blows my mind this is real," Jessie continued. "I'm yours forever my son. I cannot wait to meet you. And see this smile in real life."