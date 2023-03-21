Pregnant Jessie J Pens Heartfelt Message to Her Baby Boy Ahead of His Birth

Jessie J is shining a flashlight on how she's been feeling ahead of her baby's arrival.
The singer, who is pregnant with her first child, penned a moving message to her little one on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K.
"You," Jessie, 34, captioned the March 19 post featuring a sonogram. "Thank you for coming to me. Thank you for trusting me that my body can keep you safe. Thank you for gifting me with the most special experience already so far and with the most important role I will ever play in my entire life."
And the "Flashlight" artist, who revealed last month that she's expecting a baby boy, knows he's already captured her heart.
"I love you so hard it blows my mind this is real," Jessie continued. "I'm yours forever my son. I cannot wait to meet you. And see this smile in real life."
She then took a moment to praise her little one's father (Jessie has been in a relationship with basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, who dropped three heart emojis under the post, since at least 2022).
"I love your Daddy so much, you wouldn't be on your way without him," she added. "He is the most patient, calm and good looking man. You are going to LOVE him when you meet him."
Near the end of her post, Jessie expressed what this holiday means to her. "I feel so emotional as every Mother's Day before this one has been so different," she shared. "I know the pain so many people are feeling today and I am holding you in my heart."
Along with her message, the Grammy-nominated artist shared a picture of the quote, "I love you and I want to be the best version of me for you." She also posted a video of herself performing her song "Sunflower" while cradling her baby bump at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in February.
Jessie announced her pregnancy in January, a little more than a year after she shared that she'd suffered a miscarriage.
"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…" she wrote on Instagram upon revealing she's expecting. "Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."
Since then, Jessie has continued to give fans glimpses into her road to motherhood, sharing snaps of her bump and baby shower on social media. And she's soaking in this special time.
"This post is for all pregnant / new Mums," she wrote in a February Instagram post. "Take pictures. Take videos. Celebrate this moment. And if you haven't been told recently or at all. You are a f***ing G! You are incredible, on your rough days and your good days. You are beautiful. You are inspiring. You are doing it. Trust your body. Growing a whole human or 2 or 3 or 4!!!"
Jessie noted she won't let anyone rob her of her joy, either.
"Do not let anybody steal your shine and happiness," she added. "Ignore the projectors and the 'you just wait' people. You are allowed to feel everything. The joy, the excitement and the [mind blowing emoji] whether it's your first time or your 5th time. You are doing it your way and that's the only way to do it."