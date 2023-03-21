Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Photo of Foot in Medical Boot After Oscar Win

Watch : Why Angela Bassett's Reaction To Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Went Viral

Now this may be one cast Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't want to be a part of.

Following her whirlwind Oscar win on March 12, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star is taking a moment to put up her feet—quite literally as she recently shared a snap of her foot in a medical boot. The shot was from a before and after pic, with the former seeing Jamie, in heels, jumping in mid-air in excitement during the 2023 Oscars.

She captioned the March 19 Instagram post, "The THRILL of VICTORY and the AGONY of DA FEET!"

E! News has reached out to Jamie's rep for additional information on her injury.

Jamie's injury comes one week after taking her first Oscar home. And during her acceptance speech, the Halloween star reflected on her parents' Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh's storied careers (despite nominations, neither walked away with an Academy Award).