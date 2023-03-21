Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Photo of Foot in Medical Boot After Oscar Win

Now this may be one cast Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't want to be a part of.
Following her whirlwind Oscar win on March 12, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star is taking a moment to put up her feet—quite literally as she recently shared a snap of her foot in a medical boot. The shot was from a before and after pic, with the former seeing Jamie, in heels, jumping in mid-air in excitement during the 2023 Oscars.
She captioned the March 19 Instagram post, "The THRILL of VICTORY and the AGONY of DA FEET!"
E! News has reached out to Jamie's rep for additional information on her injury.
Jamie's injury comes one week after taking her first Oscar home. And during her acceptance speech, the Halloween star reflected on her parents' Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh's storied careers (despite nominations, neither walked away with an Academy Award).
"My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," she tearfully shared. "I just won an Oscar."
However, the 64-year-old isn't letting the medical boot stop her from celebrating her Best Supporting Actress win—even if it's just online.
Jamie shared a carousel of photos from the 95th Academy Awards on March 20, which included one of her grinning as she holds her Oscar close to her chest. Other snaps featured her Everything Everywhere All At Once costars—and fellow Oscar winners—Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan holding their awards. She captioned the post, "ODE TO JOY."
As to where her Oscar is now? Jamie showcased her Academy Award trophy and her SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast on either side of another trophy near and dear to her heart: her Everything Everywhere All At Once character Deirdre Beaubeirdra's auditor of the month award.
"K I'LL STOP!," she captioned the March 17 Instagram. "The TOTALLY unexpected EVERYTHING TRIFECTA of 2023!"