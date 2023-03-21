Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Guns N' Roses-Inspired Wedding Dress

Kourtney Kardashian was anything but the least interesting to look at on her wedding day.
The Kardashians star, who married Travis Barker in a lavish, third ceremony in Italy last May, recently shared insight into her very risqué and untraditional bridal gown.
"Travis and I were watching Guns N' Roses 'November Rain' video one night before we were even engaged," the Poosh founder captioned her March 20 Instagram. "And we said to each other 'This has to be our wedding.'"
Kourtney was intantly drawn to the wedding gown the actress has in the music video. "She was wearing a short dress and I thought to myself 'I need a short dress!'" she shared. "I had more visions inspired by some 1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine."
At the time, she exchanged vows in a lingerie-esque minidress by Dolce & Gabbana that featured a sexy corset bodice, a plunging neckline and sheer, lace material that let her bottom half peek through.
The location of the couple's ceremony also inspired Kourtney's design.
"When we knew our wedding was going to be in Portofino, it also influenced the vibes and feeling of the dress," she revealed. "I also just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way!"
Technically, the pair did just that when they got married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2022.
Kourtney's wedding dress wasn't the only styling choice she made that she holds dear.
"When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Travis's head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt," she wrote on Instagram. "This was all planned and made into my dream come true all so so quickly and I'm so grateful to everyone who put their all into making it all happen!"
Before the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary on April 3, relive their fabulous Italian wedding.