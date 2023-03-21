Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Guns N' Roses-Inspired Wedding Dress

Kourtney Kardashian turned heads when she married Travis Barker last May in a short lingerie wedding gown. Almost a year later, she's offering more details about her decision to wear a daring design.

By Alyssa Morin Mar 21, 2023 6:26 PMTags
FashionWeddingsTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouplesE! Insider
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Critic Saying She's Not "Classy"

Kourtney Kardashian was anything but the least interesting to look at on her wedding day.

The Kardashians star, who married Travis Barker in a lavish, third ceremony in Italy last May, recently shared insight into her very risqué and untraditional bridal gown

"Travis and I were watching Guns N' Roses 'November Rain' video one night before we were even engaged," the Poosh founder captioned her March 20 Instagram. "And we said to each other 'This has to be our wedding.'"

Kourtney was intantly drawn to the wedding gown the actress has in the music video. "She was wearing a short dress and I thought to myself 'I need a short dress!'" she shared. "I had more visions inspired by some 1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine."

At the time, she exchanged vows in a lingerie-esque minidress by Dolce & Gabbana that featured a sexy corset bodice, a plunging neckline and sheer, lace material that let her bottom half peek through.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian's Best Looks

The location of the couple's ceremony also inspired Kourtney's design.

"When we knew our wedding was going to be in Portofino, it also influenced the vibes and feeling of the dress," she revealed. "I also just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way!"

Technically, the pair did just that when they got married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2022.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Gilmore Girls Costumer Weighs In On Who Is Dad to Rory's Baby

2

MMA Fighter Iuri Lapicus Dead at 27

3

See Ed Sheeran Tearfully Address Wife Cherry Seaborn's Tumor Battle

Kourtney's wedding dress wasn't the only styling choice she made that she holds dear. 

"When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Travis's head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt," she wrote on Instagram. "This was all planned and made into my dream come true all so so quickly and I'm so grateful to everyone who put their all into making it all happen!"

Before the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary on April 3, relive their fabulous Italian wedding.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Girls Get Ready

Stormi Webster, mom Kylie JennerKendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian appear behind-the-scenes at the wedding.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Morning After

One day after their wedding ceremony, Kourtney and Travis stepped out for another boat ride in Italy. 

Shutterstock
Making a Splash

The newlyweds were spotted sharing a kiss after jumping into the water from the top floor of their yacht. 

Instagram
Reception Ready

The bride & groom decided to go all black for their post-wedding festivities.

Enrico Di Virgilio / BACKGRID
Another Look!

Kim changed into a striking bejeweled corset for the couple's fun-filled reception.

Ellen von Unwerth
Kiss the Bride

"Happily ever after," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Ellen von Unwerth
Ceremony

Kourtney and Travis, both in Dolce & Gabbana, wed at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.

Ellen von Unwerth
Surrounded by Love

The bride and groom's family members stood by their sides as the ceremony took place.

Ellen von Unwerth
The Newlyweds

As Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker."

Ellen von Unwerth
Cheers to the Happy Couple

The pair celebrated saying "I do" by popping a bottle of champagne.

Ellen von Unwerth
Husband & Wife

Kravis forever!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kravis Married Again

The two walk together after the ceremony.

Tiktok
Sippin' Sisters

Kylie and Kendall Jenner show off their dance moves and drinks on TikTok.

Tiktok
Dance Moves

Kris Jenner and Carl Dawson get down on the dance floor with some killer moves. 

Instagram
Taking Over The Mic

Travis gives a heartwarming speech alongside Kourtney at the reception.

Tiktok
Outfit Change

Kim Kardashian swapped her black lace gown for a sparkly bodysuit during the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney & Travis

The bride showcases her full wedding look.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Veil

Kourtney wore a cathedral-length veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Flowing Veil

The bride and groom head to the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Tattoo Tribute

Kourtney's veil depicted the Virgin Mary and the words "Family Loyalty Respect" which match the artwork of Travis' head tattoos.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Penelope Disick & Alabama Barker

Kourtney's daughter and Travis's daughter walk together.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Attendants help carry Kourtney's veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Landon Barker & Atiana De La Hoya

Travis' son and stepdaughter are spotted.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Kris walks her eldest daughter down the aisle.

NINO/GC Images
We're Here

Kim Kardashian leads North West and Reign Disick to the wedding.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The engaged couple arrive at the ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Wedding Participants
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Kardashian-Jenners and the Bride & Groom

Khloe KardashianReign DisickKendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian appear with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Shutterstock
Kris Jenner

The mother of the bride arrives!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker & Kylie Jenner
photos
View More Photos From Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Gilmore Girls Costumer Weighs In On Who Is Dad to Rory's Baby

2

MMA Fighter Iuri Lapicus Dead at 27

3

See Ed Sheeran Tearfully Address Wife Cherry Seaborn's Tumor Battle

4

Why Bad Bunny Is Being Sued By His Ex-Girlfriend for $40 Million

5

1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton and Husband Michael Break Up