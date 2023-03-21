Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Guns N' Roses-Inspired Wedding Dress

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Critic Saying She's Not "Classy"

Kourtney Kardashian was anything but the least interesting to look at on her wedding day.

The Kardashians star, who married Travis Barker in a lavish, third ceremony in Italy last May, recently shared insight into her very risqué and untraditional bridal gown.

"Travis and I were watching Guns N' Roses 'November Rain' video one night before we were even engaged," the Poosh founder captioned her March 20 Instagram. "And we said to each other 'This has to be our wedding.'"

Kourtney was intantly drawn to the wedding gown the actress has in the music video. "She was wearing a short dress and I thought to myself 'I need a short dress!'" she shared. "I had more visions inspired by some 1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine."

At the time, she exchanged vows in a lingerie-esque minidress by Dolce & Gabbana that featured a sexy corset bodice, a plunging neckline and sheer, lace material that let her bottom half peek through.