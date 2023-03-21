Below Deck's Ben Willoughby Shares Surprising Update About His Boatmance With Camille Lamb

Watch : Below Deck's Katie Glaser Reveals Where She Stands With Ross McHarg

Ben Willoughby and Camille's Lamb's love was lost at sea.

Following Below Deck's season 10 finale on March 20, the Deckhand shocked fans by revealing the current status of his boatmance with the fired stew. After leaving the St. David in St. Lucia, Ben met up with Camille for a romantic getaway in the Dominican Republic. But unfortunately, their chemistry didn't survive on land.

"Dominican Republic was something we both needed to say the least, we genuinely had a spark comparable to that of a primary school crush," the Bravo star shared in a March 21 Instagram post, adding, "Sadly soon after we decided that this wasn't meant to be and being honest that was a very tough pill to swallow. We are not together anymore in a perfect world it would have been something of a fairytale."

But Ben doesn't regret their brief time together.

"We both organically fell in love with one another and had many, many memories to share throughout this whole @belowdeckbravo journey," he continued. "My advice to anyone out there is to follow your heart in any direction is may lead even if you know it may hurt, because that makes you….. you…. At the end of the day! Always with love Ben & Camille."