Below Deck's Ben Willoughby Shares Surprising Update About His Boatmance With Camille Lamb

Ben Willoughby and Camille's Lamb's love was lost at sea.
Following Below Deck's season 10 finale on March 20, the Deckhand shocked fans by revealing the current status of his boatmance with the fired stew. After leaving the St. David in St. Lucia, Ben met up with Camille for a romantic getaway in the Dominican Republic. But unfortunately, their chemistry didn't survive on land.
"Dominican Republic was something we both needed to say the least, we genuinely had a spark comparable to that of a primary school crush," the Bravo star shared in a March 21 Instagram post, adding, "Sadly soon after we decided that this wasn't meant to be and being honest that was a very tough pill to swallow. We are not together anymore in a perfect world it would have been something of a fairytale."
But Ben doesn't regret their brief time together.
"We both organically fell in love with one another and had many, many memories to share throughout this whole @belowdeckbravo journey," he continued. "My advice to anyone out there is to follow your heart in any direction is may lead even if you know it may hurt, because that makes you….. you…. At the end of the day! Always with love Ben & Camille."
Alongside the message, Ben shared a video compilation of their vacation, which included boat rides, snorkeling, surfing and plenty of fun in the sun.
He added in a follow up post that "following my heart always has lead me to where I am now." Ben added that he "fell in love with this wild spark," despite eventually parting ways with Camille.
On the season finale, Ben confessed his love for Camille when tempted by Stew Leigh-Ann Smith, with whom he had exchanged NSFW messages with prior to their season 10 charter.
"My heart lies with someone else," Ben said in a confessional before telling Leigh-Ann, "I really like you, but I really want to see what's going on with Camille. That's just where my heart goes, and I'm gonna follow that."
