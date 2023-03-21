Tearful Ed Sheeran Addresses Wife Cherry Seaborn's Health and Jamal Edwards' Death in Docuseries Trailer

Watch : Ed Sheeran Gets EMOTIONAL in New Docuseries Trailer

Ed Sheeran is opening up about his difficult last year.

The singer, 32, is pulling back the curtain on his private world, including his wife Cherry Seaborn's recent health battle, in the new Disney+ documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All. In a trailer for the four-part series, Ed describes the impact Cherry—with whom he shares daughters Lyra, 2, and Jupiter, 10 months—has had on him.

"Everything in my life got so much better when Cherry got into it," he explained in the March 20 sneak peek. "I got married, and I'm a dad who has two daughters."

But just when Ed thought they'd "reached a peak," everything quickly changed. As he noted in his Rolling Stone cover story published March 21, Cherry was diagnosed with a tumor while six months pregnant with their daughter Jupiter. The tumor required surgery that wouldn't be able to be conducted until after she gave birth.