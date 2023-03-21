Tearful Ed Sheeran Addresses Wife Cherry Seaborn's Health and Jamal Edwards' Death in Docuseries Trailer

Ed Sheeran is opening up about his difficult last year.
The singer, 32, is pulling back the curtain on his private world, including his wife Cherry Seaborn's recent health battle, in the new Disney+ documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All. In a trailer for the four-part series, Ed describes the impact Cherry—with whom he shares daughters Lyra, 2, and Jupiter, 10 months—has had on him.
"Everything in my life got so much better when Cherry got into it," he explained in the March 20 sneak peek. "I got married, and I'm a dad who has two daughters."
But just when Ed thought they'd "reached a peak," everything quickly changed. As he noted in his Rolling Stone cover story published March 21, Cherry was diagnosed with a tumor while six months pregnant with their daughter Jupiter. The tumor required surgery that wouldn't be able to be conducted until after she gave birth.
The couple, who'd kept the pregnancy private, announced Jupiter's birth in May, and according to Rolling Stone, Cherry underwent a successful surgery in June.
Amid the health concern, Ed was dealing with a personal loss. In February 2022, his best friend, music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards—whom the Grammy winner has credited with helping launch his career—died suddenly at the age of 31.
"You have to wait for one person to be like, ‘That's great,'" Ed said in docuseries trailer. "And for me, it was Jamal."
Jamal's death, Cherry's diagnosis and Ed's fight against a copyright infringement lawsuit—which he won—took its toll.
"The loss," he said, "it just took over my life."
So, the "Thinking Out Loud" star turned to music to express his feelings. The result was his latest album – (Subtract), which debuts May 5.
As Ed explained in an Instagram post alongside the trailer, he's "always been guarded" of his personal life and had originally planned on starring in a documentary about the making of an album.
"But, as my life took a few twists and turns, the subject matter of the album changed, and so did the documentary," he shared in his post. "It became something completely different to what I thought it would be. I wanted to provide context to the album as it touches on very personal things, that we all experience."
Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All debuts on Disney+ May 3.