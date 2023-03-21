Should RHOP's Robyn Dixon Be Demoted After Season 7 Backlash? Candiace Dillard Says...

Candiace Dillard Bassett is speaking out about controversial co-star Robyn Dixon.
Robyn faced major backlash when The Real Housewives of Potomac's seventh season ended in February after it was revealed that she caught husband Juan Dixon communicating with another woman prior to filming, but kept it a secret the entire season.
Some enraged Bravoholics suggested the reality star should be demoted to "friend of" next season or, even worse, fired for keeping the dramatic storyline away from cameras. Now, Candiace is weighing in on the controversy.
"We were all, I think, disappointed, because we come onto this huge platform to share our real lives—or we're supposed to," the "Drive Back" singer exclusively shared on the March 20 episode of E! News. "I can say for me, I've always given you everything and then some, to my detriment a lot of the time."
Candiace added it's especially discouraging "when you think you are on a platform with people that are equally giving of themselves, and you realize in a big way that they are not."
But when it comes to fans demanding Robyn receive some type of punishment, Candiace told co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight she's leaving that decision up to Bravo.
"I am glad I am not an executive," she said. "I don't want to be making the decisions about who's hired, who's fired. I don't know what's happening with any of that. I would just hope that whatever happens is fair and that the morale of the group is not affected in a negative way."
With RHOP season seven behind her, Candiace is now heading to Thailand for Peacock's third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Joining her will be co-star and frenemy Gizelle Bryant, with whom Candiace had a major falling out last season after Gizelle accused her husband Chris Bassett of making her feel "uncomfortable."
So how did she feel about flying across the globe with someone who had bad-mouthed her man?
"It's important to remember that we shot the Potomac finale and then we went to Thailand two weeks later," she revealed. "So I had not seen any of season seven, we had not shot the reunion. We left on a neutral note."
The reality star added that while she hadn't yet seen the "foolishness" and "lies" Gizelle told in her confessionals, their relationship didn't improve on the Peacock vacation.
"We did not end well on Girls Trip," she stated. "I feel like part of that was because Gizelle's true nature of just being mean and nasty and rude, it came out. And she back-peddled a lot on what she said on Potomac in Thailand. So it created a lot of contention."
Hear more from Candiace in the video above. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three premieres Thursday, March 23, on Peacock.
