Should RHOP's Robyn Dixon Be Demoted After Season 7 Backlash? Candiace Dillard Says...

Watch : Candiace Dillard Bassett Talks EXPLOSIVE RHUGT Clashes & Robyn Dixon

Candiace Dillard Bassett is speaking out about controversial co-star Robyn Dixon.

Robyn faced major backlash when The Real Housewives of Potomac's seventh season ended in February after it was revealed that she caught husband Juan Dixon communicating with another woman prior to filming, but kept it a secret the entire season.

Some enraged Bravoholics suggested the reality star should be demoted to "friend of" next season or, even worse, fired for keeping the dramatic storyline away from cameras. Now, Candiace is weighing in on the controversy.

"We were all, I think, disappointed, because we come onto this huge platform to share our real lives—or we're supposed to," the "Drive Back" singer exclusively shared on the March 20 episode of E! News. "I can say for me, I've always given you everything and then some, to my detriment a lot of the time."

Candiace added it's especially discouraging "when you think you are on a platform with people that are equally giving of themselves, and you realize in a big way that they are not."