Ashley Graham Shares the Makeup Hack That Makes Her Life Easier as a Busy Mom

We interviewed Ashley Graham because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Ashley is a paid spokesperson for Revlon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all want to look and feel put together, but sometimes life gets in the way. If you don't have enough time to prioritize self-care, you just need to try some multitasking beauty products to streamline your routine. When Ashley Graham is on the go, she relies on a product that is half-foundation and half-moisturizer to make her getting-ready routine quicker and easier.
Ashley explained, "I love the new Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation because I feel like most of my days are 'no makeup' makeup days, and for me, this foundation is skincare plus coverage in one. As a mom who is so busy running to school drop-off, the grocery store, and doing my errands, I sometimes just want to have my brows brushed and something on my skin to feel pulled together."
That's a very relatable sentiment, whether you're a mom or not. In an exclusive E! interview, Ashley talks makeup hacks, trends, and her favorite beauty icons— including her mom.
E!: What are your favorite beauty trends these days?
AG: My favorite beauty trend is a less full eyebrow, and not such a big fluffy eyebrow. There's something very interesting that it does to my face. Lastly, I love to over-blush. I'm obsessed with a really pink cheek all the way up to the eyebrow.
E!: Who are your favorite beauty icons?
AG: I always gear towards Sophia Loren because I think she is such a classic. I love an Italian look, a pushed-up bra, a red lip, and a cat eye. I will always go more towards that!
Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Liquid Foundation, Hyaluronic Acid, Hydrating and Nourishing Formula with Medium Coverage
Ashley shared, "I'm a savage when I apply my Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation and put it on with my fingers. I'm very 'Pat McGrath' with the application and just rub it all in. And then, I sometimes take a wet sponge and blend it around my eyes."
This foundation-moisturizer hybrid is available in 28 buildable shades. With consistent use, this product "reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just 4-weeks," according to the brand.
Revlon 4 in 1 Blending Sponge
If you prefer to blend your makeup with a sponge, this an amazing pick because it's a four-in-one product. Its different angles make it easy to apply and blend makeup.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
"My mom also always had the lipsticks, specifically the berry and nude colors and I remember always playing with this makeup growing up!"
This lipstick comes in many colors and it has 18,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 5-star Ulta reviews.
Revlon ColorStay Brow Pencil
E!: Share your favorite eyebrow product and your tips for drawing on a natural-looking brow.
AG; I love the ColorStay Brow Pencil in Brown. For me, it looks super natural because I can make it look like hairs by brushing it up and gelling it down. I also like to take that same brow pencil and make it my lipliner a lot of the times because it's the perfect kind of shading for your eyes.
Ashley's pick has 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon So Fierce! Eyes Wide Open Mascara
E!: What's your favorite mascara and what makes it a must-have?
AG: My favorite is the So Fierce! Eyes Wide Open Mascara. Right now, I'm obsessed with the Black Brown color because it's light, fluffy and it's just overall perfect. It doesn't move! It gives you a dynamic eye without having any eyeliner on, or any eyeshadow. It's perfect for me and I love how easy it is to put on!
Ashley's go-to mascara has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon Powder Blush
E!: Share a product that you're obsessed with that doesn't have as much hype as it deserves:
AG: The Revlon Powder Blush. The blushes don't get the hype that they deserve! There are so many good blush colors too. I am obsessed with Apricute and Ravishing Rose because that combination on my cheek bone is epic.
Revlon So Fierce Vinyl Eyeliner
E!: Do you prefer a liquid or a pencil eyeliner?
AG: The So Fierce! Vinyl Eyeliner in all Black, Black, Black! It's my absolute favorite and I like to put it on the inside of my eyes.
Revlon ColorStay Blot Face Powder
E!: Revlon has a lot of great pressed powder and loose powder products to prevent shine and keep your makeup in place. Do you have a favorite?
AG: I like this new product that Revlon has called the ColorStay Blot Setting Powder. I like it because when I'm running out to an event, it's the one thing that's going to keep all the shine away no matter what!
Looking for more celebrity-approved beauty finds? Sydney Sweeney shared the skincare routine that "saved" her skin.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)