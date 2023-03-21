See Bella Hadid Celebrate 5-Month Sobriety Milestone

Bella Hadid is marking a new chapter in her sobriety journey.
The model, 26, recently shared she's "5 months alcohol free." Taking to TikTok March 20, Bella posted a video of herself smiling from ear to ear during a trip to Las Vegas as she celebrated the milestone. She also marked the achievement with a post on Instagram, where she stated she's had "5mo" of no alcohol.
Bella has spoken about her decision to not drink before, including when she did Dry January last year.
"My body does not do well with alcohol," she told W Magazine in early 2022. "And in the fashion industry, we work a lot. So we feel like at night we can play a lot, and then wake up and do it again. And I realized that is not a sustainable life for me to live."
She then looked back at the days when she was a student at Parsons School of Design in New York.
"I used to drink a lot in college," the runway star recalled while reviewing a brain scan with the outlet. "After a full day of school, then I would have to go to castings and then go get my art supplies and I would get home and I would drink a bottle of wine and call it a day. And I'm sure that that's why my brain looks the way it looks."
And Bella—who even has her own non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics—seems happy with her decision to remove alcohol from her life.
"I don't feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," she previously told InStyle. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"
Bella has shared her battles with anxiety and depression with her fans and has also discussed her Lyme disease diagnosis. And she hopes that by talking about her physical and mental health, she'll be able to help others.
"Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone," she wrote on Instagram in November 2021. "So from me to you, you're not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you."