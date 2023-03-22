TikTok's Alix Earle Breaks Down Her Wellness Routine and Self-Care Advice

Watch : Influencers We ADORED in 2022

Alix Earle is ready to influence your wellness plan.

With college graduation just around the corner, the TikTok sensation—who's amassed nearly 5 million followers on the social media platform—already has a head start on her post-grad career.

"I'll be moving out of my house with my college roommates and hoping to start working on a brand of my own," the University of Miami senior exclusively told E! News. "Getting involved with helping others is also something I'm very passionate about, so I want to continue to use my resources and platforms to help make a positive impact to those who follow me and beyond."

And that starts with their gym sessions, Alix having teamed with her "go-to" energy nutrition company, AminoLean to create a new flavor of their Pre-Workout Powders and Energy Drinks called, of course, the Berry Alixir.

The sip helps to get in her steps. "It often feels like there's not enough time in the day, but I never regret getting some physical activity in," she shared of her routine. "I tell myself all I have to do is get myself to the gym and then once I'm there I feel more motivated to workout. When I don't have time to go to the gym or a class, I love something as simple as taking a walk around my neighborhood."