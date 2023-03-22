TikTok's Alix Earle Breaks Down Her Wellness Routine and Self-Care Advice

Alix Earle is ready to influence your wellness plan.
With college graduation just around the corner, the TikTok sensation—who's amassed nearly 5 million followers on the social media platform—already has a head start on her post-grad career.
"I'll be moving out of my house with my college roommates and hoping to start working on a brand of my own," the University of Miami senior exclusively told E! News. "Getting involved with helping others is also something I'm very passionate about, so I want to continue to use my resources and platforms to help make a positive impact to those who follow me and beyond."
And that starts with their gym sessions, Alix having teamed with her "go-to" energy nutrition company, AminoLean to create a new flavor of their Pre-Workout Powders and Energy Drinks called, of course, the Berry Alixir.
The sip helps to get in her steps. "It often feels like there's not enough time in the day, but I never regret getting some physical activity in," she shared of her routine. "I tell myself all I have to do is get myself to the gym and then once I'm there I feel more motivated to workout. When I don't have time to go to the gym or a class, I love something as simple as taking a walk around my neighborhood."
When the 22-year-old does find time—between classes, business meetings and those jaw-dropping influencer trips—to hit the gym, she turns to a popular TikTok trend. "My routine often depends on what I'm feeling that day, but I usually start off with 12-3-30 on the treadmill and then go from there," she explained. "I also love Pilates classes or even following a few YouTube videos to target certain areas, my favorite being booty and abs!"
For Alix—who's been very open on TikTok about her mental health journey—getting to the gym is not something she does just for her physical health. "No matter what I have going on I need to move my body so I always find a way to incorporate that," she told E!. "Having time to myself where I can collect my thoughts and journal really helps me get in a good headspace."
Though much of her life is well documented on TikTok, Alix does find time to log off as a form of self-care. "As someone who is always on social media, sometimes it's good to put your phone down and relax," she shared. "I'm fortunate to live with my five best friends, so if I'm ever feeling down there is always someone there to talk me through it and comfort me. I think it's super important to make sure you still have time to self reflect throughout the day and not get wrapped up in what may be happening online."
Alix's rise to TikTok stardom has been fast and furious, and sometimes even hard for her to comprehend. "It's still so surreal that this is all happening, so I'm definitely still taking it step by step," she told E!. "I'm having so much fun and so appreciative for anyone who supports me and allows me to have this platform."
Though she's still early on in her influencer career, Alix has already learned an important lesson. "No matter what you do, not everyone is going to agree with you, or people may have something negative to say," the New Jersey native explained. "As someone who shares their life online, you're subjecting yourself to people's opinions. You just have to stay true to yourself and not let little comments get to you!"