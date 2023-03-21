T3 Hair Tools Sale: 65% Off Hair Dryers, Flat Irons, Hot Rollers, Curling Irons, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You can watch all of the hair tutorials on the internet, but if you don't have quality hair tools, you're just not going to achieve the styles that you desire. Nevertheless, most of us don't have an unlimited hair care budget. Thankfully, there's a major sale happening at T3 right now.
You can get bestselling, highly effective hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, hot rollers, and more products for 65% off! These are definitely worth the purchase. I have been loyal to this brand for years. They are a great investment. I've been using the same T3 flat iron for seven years. I love it so much that I bought a backup flat iron when it was on sale. I also love the hair dryers. They work quickly and they are lightweight.
Here are some of my favorite T3 products that are on sale right now.
T3 65% Off Deals
T3 Featherweight 3I Hair Dryer
Sometimes drying your hair can feel like a workout, especially when you're using a heavy blow dryer. Instead, you need this lightweight dryer that rapidly dries large sections of hair, reducing frizz, and adding shine to your style.
A fan of the product shared, "Wow! I now realize that the only thing better than air drying is blow drying with the featherweight! I love it, hair is super smooth, soft, no frizz... such a huge and noticeable difference from first use. I was actually not aware how badly my old hair dryer was frying my hair until i tried this! No more blasts of hot air. The cold air button makes the hair shiny. Unbelievable! Thank you!"
T3 Singlepass Ceramic Professional Straightening & Styling Iron
Here it is! This is the straightener that I swear by. It heats up quickly. It has multiple heat settings. My hair always ends up looking shiny and the style lasts all day long. You can even use this to curl your hair or flip up the ends. You can really do a lot with this one tool.
Another customer said, "Love it. It glides over my hair so smoothly and doesn't snag. It is also pink & pretty. I have long coarser textured hair of normal thickness and it does a good job."
T3 Hot Rollers With Clips
If you have the T3 Hot Rollers Set, but there just aren't enough rollers for your liking, get a couple of extra. As soon as you put one in your hair, add another to the tray and it will heat up as you style your strands. The bigger the roller, the more volume you get. If you want a tighter curl, opt for a smaller roller.
"Best hot rollers ever," a shopper raved, "I love T3 rollers - they get the job done in record time. They heat up quickly and get hot enough but not too hot." Another said, "I need a second set and tried other brands but end up going back to my T3 Hot Rollers!!"
T3 Curl 1.25 Professional Curling Iron- Refurbished
T3 describes this as a "one and done" curling iron. It has 5 heat settings and a ceramic blend barrel, which gives your hair smooth, soft curls. It's a lightweight iron that's easy to use. Use this to create so many styles from classic, more polished curls to tousled waves.
A hair stylist gushed, "The best iron I've ever used! This is the absolute best curling iron I have ever laid hands on in my 8 year career as a hair stylist. The midnight blue color with gold accents is stunning, the simplicity of how you turn the settings on at the bottom with a twist and the amazing shine and hold this iron creates is just unbelievable! Don't hesitate, buy it!!!"
T3 Softtouch Compact Finger Diffuser
Dry your hair and maintain its natural texture with this diffuser that brings volume and definition to your curls, waves, and coils while decreasing the frizz. The diffuser is vented to gently distribute heat while it lifts and separates your strands. It's compatible with the T3 Featherweight Compact.
A customer raved, "Best Diffuser! This little attachment is awesome! Disburses the heat and air perfect so my curls get dry and spirals them without blowing them around! Love T3 diffusers!"
T3 Source In-line Set- Filtered In-line Showerhead + 2 Replacement Filters
It might not be something you think about very often, but the quality of your water can have a major effect on how your hair looks and feels. Purify your water with this chrome filter that T3 says removes 95 percent of chlorine and other impurities. If you think your shower's hard water has had a negative impact on your hair and skin, a filter like this might be a total game changer for you.
