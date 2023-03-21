Shaquille O’Neal Shares Reason Behind Hospitalization

Watch : Shaunie Henderson Gave Ex Shaquille O'Neal a "Courtesy" Invite to Wedding

Shaquille O'Neal is on the mend with a few jokes up his sleeve.

The NBA star turned heads on March 19 when he posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed to Twitter. After causing a stir of confusion and concern amongst fans, Shaq took to Instagram to comically let his followers know the reason for his hospitalization: a hip replacement.

"To all the people who are concerned. First let me start off by saying thank you," Shaq began his March 20 IG post. "And lastly i am fine. Just had to get some BBL work done aka #hipreplacement. but yes i am fine no need to worry."

Shaquille played up on his Brazilian butt lift joke by adding a moving picture of himself with his shorts pulled up to show his backside. In the photo, Shaq's behind is edited to pop in and out, appearing to get larger and smaller.