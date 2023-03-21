Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Luke Combs EXCITED for 2023 Album Release at Grammys

Luke Combs has 1, 2 many reasons to be happy.

The country musician recently announced that he and wife Nicole Combs are expecting baby No. 2. The couple shared the news with a photoshoot in the woods, where they are seen happily posing together with their 8-month-old son Tex Lawrence Combs, who sported a shirt that read "big brother."

"Joining the 2 under 2 club!" the March 20 post read. "Baby boy #2 coming this September!!"

Loads of fans and friends left the pair congratulatory messages, including Chrissy Metz, who commented, "Congratulations!"

"YAY YAY YAY! So happy for you guys!" Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East wrote, while fellow country star Chris Lane had a few wise words of his own, adding, "Congrats y'all!! Buckle up..it's wild."

And a second baby on the way isn't the only thing Luke has in store. The singer also teased a song for upcoming album Gettin' Old, out March 24, commenting underneath, "I would have the audio turned on for this post if I was y'all…"