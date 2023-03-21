Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 2

Luke Combs has 1, 2 many reasons to be happy.
The country musician recently announced that he and wife Nicole Combs are expecting baby No. 2. The couple shared the news with a photoshoot in the woods, where they are seen happily posing together with their 8-month-old son Tex Lawrence Combs, who sported a shirt that read "big brother."
"Joining the 2 under 2 club!" the March 20 post read. "Baby boy #2 coming this September!!"
Loads of fans and friends left the pair congratulatory messages, including Chrissy Metz, who commented, "Congratulations!"
"YAY YAY YAY! So happy for you guys!" Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East wrote, while fellow country star Chris Lane had a few wise words of his own, adding, "Congrats y'all!! Buckle up..it's wild."
And a second baby on the way isn't the only thing Luke has in store. The singer also teased a song for upcoming album Gettin' Old, out March 24, commenting underneath, "I would have the audio turned on for this post if I was y'all…"
The song—titled "Take You With Me"—was aptly suitable for the occasion, as it detailed the sweet connection Luke has with his son Tex.
"I got a young'un of my own / he's too young to understand it / When he gets a little older watching the stage where I'm standing / he'll know it's about him when I sing I take you with me," Luke sings in the track. "If it was up to me we'd do everything together / and when they're young like / that days like that don't last forever /So every chance I get, you best believe I take you with me."
The pair welcomed Tex last June in memorable fashion: He was born on Father's Day.
"Welp he decided that Father's Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more," Luke wrote on Instagram at the time. "Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good."