Big Little Lies' Alexander Skarsgård Confirms He Welcomed First Baby With Tuva Novotny

Alexander Skarsgård just dropped some big little news.

The actor confirmed he has quietly welcomed his first baby with actress Tuva Novotny, thanking a reporter who congratulated him on the new addition to his family during the New York premiere of Succession's fourth and final season on March 20.

After arriving at Jazz at Lincoln Center with the rest of the cast, Alexander was gifted a stuffed toy for his little one from a fan and proceeded to show it off for cameras.

"I got this on the red carpet," the 46-year-old told Entertainment Tonight, sharing a glimpse of the plushie. "Thank you, thank you."

Alexander did not share when his baby was born, though he and Tuva, 43, were spotted out with a newborn during a Big Apple dinner date in November.

For the most part, the Big Little Lies star has kept quiet about his personal life. However, back in 2017, he did share his hopes to be a family man like his dad Stellan Skarsgård—who is parent to eight children, including It star Bill Skarsgård and Westworld actor Gustaf Skarsgård.