Proof Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo Is Growing Up Fast

Maralee Nichols is giving a glimpse into her and Theo's mother-son adventures.
The model shared a look at her and Theo's time together at what appears to be an aquarium, as seen in a snap shared to her recent Instagram Story. The model is seen holding her baby boy, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, in front of a large fish tank.
Maralee paired the bubbly moment with a caption that revealed just how talkative the 15-month-old is already: "His favorite words are 'wooow' and 'coool.'"
Maralee welcomed Theo into the world in December 2021 and has continued to give glimpses of him growing up, including a look at their trip to the pumpkin patch and some footage of Theo's first birthday celebration.
At the time, Maralee penned a touching message for her little one, writing on Instagram, "Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form."
Prior to Theo's arrival, Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristian in June 2021, per court documents obtained by E! News. In the lawsuit, the model said that she had become pregnant with Tristan's baby in March 2021, and was requesting the NBA player pay for her pregnancy and birth-related expenses.
Tristan later confirmed in January 2022 that he had fathered Theo with Maralee, writing on his Instagram Story at the time, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."
More recently, the pair reportedly reached a child support agreement. Though the case is sealed, Entertainment Tonight reported on Dec. 16 that Tristan is ordered to pay $9,500 per month in child support. He will also cover part of Maralee's legal fees.
Per the outlet, Maralee will have sole custody of Theo, while a visitation schedule for Tristan will be arranged.
He is also father to 4-year-old daughter True and a baby boy with ex Khloe Kardashian, as well as 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.