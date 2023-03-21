Proof Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo Is Growing Up Fast

Watch : Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son

Maralee Nichols is giving a glimpse into her and Theo's mother-son adventures.

The model shared a look at her and Theo's time together at what appears to be an aquarium, as seen in a snap shared to her recent Instagram Story. The model is seen holding her baby boy, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, in front of a large fish tank.

Maralee paired the bubbly moment with a caption that revealed just how talkative the 15-month-old is already: "His favorite words are 'wooow' and 'coool.'"

Maralee welcomed Theo into the world in December 2021 and has continued to give glimpses of him growing up, including a look at their trip to the pumpkin patch and some footage of Theo's first birthday celebration.

At the time, Maralee penned a touching message for her little one, writing on Instagram, "Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form."