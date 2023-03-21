Matt Damon Unveils Tattoo With Double Meaning in Honor of Late Dad Kent

Matt Damon is wearing his heart on his skin.
The Interstellar actor recently received new ink on his bicep in honor of his late father Kent Damon, who died December 2017 at age 74. The tattoo is a cursive lettering that spells "Nomad," as seen in an Instagram reel shared by celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter.
"For his late father, we tattooed NOMAD which was his fathers boat and also says DAMON backwards!" the tattoo artist captioned the March 20 post. "Pretty rad tattoo with so much meaning!"
The tribute comes more than five years after Kent, a former stockbroker, passed away amid long battle with cancer. In 2011, Matt revealed Kent had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that affects the plasma cells in bone marrow.
Since the diagnosis, Matt has helped fundraise for cancer research and treatment, as well as raise awareness over the medical condition, according to The Boston Globe.
Nearly a year after his dad's death, Matt honored his memory during a heartfelt opening monologue for Saturday Night Live, where he looked back on his childhood. There was one special moment he could never forget—staying up late to watch an entire SNL episode for the first time.
"So, week after week, I tried to stay up, and it wasn't until I was 8 years old that I made it all the way to the end," Matt shared during his monologue. "I probably didn't get all the jokes, but I laughed at everything that my dad laughed at."
The experience was made even sweeter with the both of them watching together.
"And although it was way past our bedtime," he continued, "my dad knew there was nothing more important in the world than to laugh with the people that you love."