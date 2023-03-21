1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton and Husband Michael Halterman Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is dealing with another big loss.
Amy's husband Michael Halterman filed for divorce from the reality star on March 13, the Deputy Clerk for the Union County courthouse confirmed to E! News. The couple married in March 2019.
E! News has reached out to their attorneys for comment but hasn't heard back.
The split comes less than a year after Amy gave birth to son Glenn Allen Halterman in July 2022. Glenn joined brother Gage Deon—the couple's first child—who was born in November 2020.
Though Amy and Michael were married for only four years, their relationship dates back to when they were kids.
"We actually met when I was eight so we were dating then, but then when he turned 18, we stopped dating until recently," Amy told The Sun in February 2022. "He loves me and supports me. He don't care how much I weigh, how much I lose. He don't care."
Amy, who stars on TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters alongside her sister Tammy Slaton, recently opened up to E! News about the highs and lows of having two kids under the age of 2.
"The best part is getting to see them interact with each other and get to know each other," Amy said in an interview published in January. "The worst part is when I'm home alone with the two of them and they both start crying at the same time. I don't know which one to give my attention to first."
Amy—who was approved for gastric bypass surgery in 2019 and has since lost over 100 pounds, which has all been documented on the reality series—admitted that big brother Gage was adjusting to his new role.
"Gage is learning how to be a big brother," Amy said. "He loves to teach Glenn how to do things or he'll feed him. It all depends on his mood."
Amy's sister Tammy got married to husband Caleb Willingham in November, which gave Amy hope for her sister's future.
"When she first told me she was dating Caleb, I was like, 'That's good.'" Amy told E! in an interview published in February. "Maybe they can team up and motivate each other in a way we couldn't motivate her as a family because they are in similar situations."
1,000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at at 8 p.m. on TLC.