Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off BeautyBio, First Aid Beauty, BareMinerals, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including BeautyBio, First Aid Beauty, bareMinerals, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA
This is the only body lotion that you need in your life. It's a multi-tasking body lotion with 10% AHA, which exfoliates and moisturizes to banish bumps and hydrate skin. It's basically a hybrid with a chemical exfoliant and moisturizer.
Use this to improve skin's texture, calm distressed skin, and strengthen the skin barrier. An Ulta shopper called this "life changing," saying, "I tried a lot of creams geared towards relieving the rough and bumpy skin on my upper arms (goldbond, amlactin, etc). This is the only thing that has worked....I've been using this for about three weeks now and my arms are finally clear and bump free. They haven't been this clear in years. I also had a lot of redness and discoloration that resembled melasma that is now gone too. This is a life changer. I live in Florida so I am always in sleeveless shirts and dresses and now I don't have to be embarrassed or feel uncomfortable."
Another said, "For Sensitive Skin? 5 stars," sharing, "for someone with dry sensitive skin prone to eczema this is amazing! And it actually works. I saw this and decided to pick up the lotion first. It didn't irritate my skin like other AHA creams/lotions have for people with KP."
BeautyBio The Eyelighter Concentrate
Smooth, brighten, and prime your eye area with these de-puffing concentrate. A shopper said, "This eyelighter works wonders, and you able to see the difference momentarily! No more dark circles for me."
Another reviewed, "I was a bit hesitant about buying this product because it's pricey. Now I don't think I will ever use anything else for my dark circles. It is really magical and amazing! I would recommend this to anyone."
bareMinerals Gen Nude Powder Blush
Create a soft-focus finish with this incredibly silky powder blush. It's easy to build and seamless for blending.
A fan of the blush said, "Best blush EVER. I've used many blushes, but by far bare minerals has the best blushes. They feel like velvet, long lasting, pigmented, literally amazing 10/10."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
Looking for more great deals? Save 75% on these supersized Peter Thomas Roth products.