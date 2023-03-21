Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off BeautyBio, First Aid Beauty, BareMinerals, and More

Don't miss these $7 beauty deals from bareMinerals, First Aid Beauty, BeautyBio, and Sephora Collection.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 21, 2023 1:20 PMTags
ShoppingMakeupShop BeautyE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesE! InsiderLikesSkincare
E! Insider Shop, Sephora DealsGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including BeautyBio, First Aid Beauty, bareMinerals, and Sephora Collection

read
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Shares the Routine That “Saved” Her Skin

Sephora Deals

First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA

This is the only body lotion that you need in your life. It's a multi-tasking body lotion with 10% AHA, which exfoliates and moisturizes to banish bumps and hydrate skin. It's basically a hybrid with a chemical exfoliant and moisturizer.

Use this to improve skin's texture, calm distressed skin, and strengthen the skin barrier. An Ulta shopper called this "life changing," saying, "I tried a lot of creams geared towards relieving the rough and bumpy skin on my upper arms (goldbond, amlactin, etc). This is the only thing that has worked....I've been using this for about three weeks now and my arms are finally clear and bump free. They haven't been this clear in years. I also had a lot of redness and discoloration that resembled melasma that is now gone too. This is a life changer. I live in Florida so I am always in sleeveless shirts and dresses and now I don't have to be embarrassed or feel uncomfortable."

Another said, "For Sensitive Skin? 5 stars," sharing, "for someone with dry sensitive skin prone to eczema this is amazing! And it actually works. I saw this and decided to pick up the lotion first. It didn't irritate my skin like other AHA creams/lotions have for people with KP."

$28
$24
Sephora

BeautyBio The Eyelighter Concentrate

Smooth, brighten, and prime your eye area with these de-puffing concentrate. A shopper said, "This eyelighter works wonders, and you able to see the difference momentarily! No more dark circles for me."

Another reviewed, "I was a bit hesitant about buying this product because it's pricey. Now I don't think I will ever use anything else for my dark circles. It is really magical and amazing! I would recommend this to anyone." 

$58
$29
Sephora

bareMinerals Gen Nude Powder Blush

Create a soft-focus finish with this incredibly silky powder blush. It's easy to build and seamless for blending. 

A fan of the blush said, "Best blush EVER. I've used many blushes, but by far bare minerals has the best blushes. They feel like velvet, long lasting, pigmented, literally amazing 10/10." 

$26
$13
Sephora

Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer

If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.

$18
$7
Sephora

Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks

If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."

$10
$7
Sephora

Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow

These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.

$10
$7
Sephora

Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set

This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.

A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."

$35
$18
Sephora

Looking for more great deals? Save 75% on these supersized Peter Thomas Roth products.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!