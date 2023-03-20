Succession’s Sarah Snook Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Dave Lawson

Watch : "Succession" Star Sarah Snook Talks Top Globes Moments

Sarah Snook is about to embark on a new role: mom.

The Succession star debuted her baby bump on the red carpet for the season four premiere of the HBO show March 20, revealing the news that she and husband Dave Lawson, 44, are expecting their first child together.

"It's exciting!" Sarah told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "I feel great."

Noting that she's now 32 weeks along, she added that "you couldn't super tell" she was pregnant while filming the final season.

For the event, the 35-year-old cradled her baby bump while donning a floor-length black dress with a silver jacket and matching silver necklace. Sarah topped off her look with a red lip while her copper hair was worn curled and down.

Sarah and Dave tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in February 2021. Eight months after their nuptials, Sarah recounted her love story with the Australian comedian.