Zendaya Keeps Tom Holland Close With a Special Jewelry Tribute

Watch : See Zendaya & Tom Holland's Paris Outing

Our spider senses are telling us this might be the cutest piece of jewelry Zendaya owns.

The Euphoria actress was recently captured wearing a ring emblazoned with the initials "TH," a sweet tribute to Tom Holland, her boyfriend of over two years.

In an Instagram video posted by her nail artist March 20, the gold ring can be seen on Zendaya's hand—though not on that finger—as she showed off her pink manicure.

The recent images come as Zendaya, 26, recently spent some time with Tom, 26, in London. For one of their outings, the pair were photographed on March 15 taking a strolling with the Uncharted actor's parents, Dominic Holland and Nikki Holland. The next day, the two were seen holding hands outside a UK grocery store.

Although the couple have opted to keep their relationship private since going Instagram official September 2021, they've still taken moments throughout the years to celebrate each other. Just last month, Tom dropped three heart-eyed emojis in reaction to Zendaya's stunning Versace gown for the 54th NAACP Image Awards.