Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Alicia Keys' Keys Soulcare, First Aid Beauty, Urban Decay, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).
Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare, First Aid Beauty, Urban Decay, bareMinerals, Beekman 1802, BeautyBio, Indie Lee, Juice Beauty, and Meaningful Beauty. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
Today's Steals
First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA
This is the only body lotion that you need in your life. It's a multi-tasking body lotion with 10% AHA, which exfoliates and moisturizes to banish bumps and hydrate skin. It's basically a hybrid with a chemical exfoliant and moisturizer.
Use this to improve skin's texture, calm distressed skin, and strengthen the skin barrier. An Ulta shopper called this "life changing," saying, "I tried a lot of creams geared towards relieving the rough and bumpy skin on my upper arms (goldbond, amlactin, etc). This is the only thing that has worked....I've been using this for about three weeks now and my arms are finally clear and bump free. They haven't been this clear in years. I also had a lot of redness and discoloration that resembled melasma that is now gone too. This is a life changer. I live in Florida so I am always in sleeveless shirts and dresses and now I don't have to be embarrassed or feel uncomfortable."
Another said, "For Sensitive Skin? 5 stars," sharing, "for someone with dry sensitive skin prone to eczema this is amazing! And it actually works. I saw this and decided to pick up the lotion first. It didn't irritate my skin like other AHA creams/lotions have for people with KP."
Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Shadow Stick
These retractable eyeshadow sticks are highly pigmented, long lasting, and caffeine-packed. They effortless blend to easily create your desired look. Simple put, "I love this stuff! It goes on perfectly and stays all day," per a happy customer. Another said, "Easy to apply, glides on easily, lasts all day even thru a workout. Removes easily. Would buy it again!"
BeautyBio The Eyelighter Concentrate
Smooth, brighten, and prime your eye area with these de-puffing concentrate. A shopper said, "This eyelighter works wonders, and you able to see the difference momentarily! No more dark circles for me."
Another reviewed, "I was a bit hesitant about buying this product because it's pricey. Now I don't think I will ever use anything else for my dark circles. It is really magical and amazing! I would recommend this to anyone."
Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum
Get a glowing complexion with this serum from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare. It's illuminating, hydrating and it gives your skin a sheer golden tint.
A fan of the product said, "I tried the KEYS Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum with the idea that it would be solely a skincare serum, but it actually a priming face serum that can be used under makeup or on its own. I appreciate that it can be used to improve general makeup application as a primer but that it also has skincare benefits, such as niacinamide and rose water -- kind of like getting two products in one!"
Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner
Refresh, clarify, prime, and moisturize your skin with this alcohol-free toner. The Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner is suitable for all skin types and it's vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, paraben-free, and silicone-free.
A shopper reviewed, "I couldn't get the breakouts on my jawline and chin under control until I started using this toner. Love it!"
Another said, "I just purchased my second bottle today and I cannot recommend this toner enough! One bottle lasted me months which absolutely justifies the price point already for me but there are so many great benefits to this product such as it being clean. It has most definitely helped my skin a lot over the past couple months and I will continue repurchasing. I also enjoy the spray bottle because it's so easy to just spray directly onto the face to refresh the skin."
bareMinerals GEN NUDE Powder Blush
Create a soft-focus finish with this incredibly silky powder blush. It's easy to build and seamless for blending.
A fan of the blush said, "Best blush EVER. I've used many blushes, but by far bare minerals has the best blushes. They feel like velvet, long lasting, pigmented, literally amazing 10/10."
Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Ceramide Serum
Transform your skin with just one drop of Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Ceramide Serum. It instantly delivers moisture beyond the surface to create a more youthful appearance, the brand claims. The serum helps control oily skin, clears pores, and balances discoloration, according to Beekman 1802.
A shopper reviewed, "This saved me! I don't know why, but my skin has been AWFUL lately!! Breakouts, so irritated even with simple gentle routine, dry, and soooo much more oily than usual, you name it. I've tried so hard to find something to help with whatever has happened. I got this as a free sample, used it once, and fell in love. It is so soothing and calming, and makes my skin actually feel hydrated, for the 1st time in a long time. Anyway, can't wait to purchase the full size!"
Another shopper said, "This serum is so lovely. I have oily, dehydrated, acne-prone skin, and it literally drinks this serum up. It sinks in quickly and leaves a pretty natural finish. This is the first dedicated ceramide product I've ever used, and my skin feels nourished and supported in a way I haven't experienced before."
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum
This overnight retinol serum minimizes the signs of aging. Its ingredients keep your skin looking youthful while you sleep. This formula uses technology encapsulating retinol while avoiding toxic chemicals. This serum is great for all skin types, even those with very sensitive skin. It smooths out the skin, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and evens out tone and texture.
One Ulta shopper said, "Just when I think Juice Beauty® can't get any better, here they come along with a new product that I personally think is their best yet. I just love the way Juice Beauty combines all natural, cruelty-free ingredients with the newest in science and technology to create products that are so effective, so unique and light years ahead of most other brands on the market."
Another review said, "I was nervous about spending so much on a product, but this has exceeded my expectations. The texture and brightness of my skin dramatically improved after just a couple of days of use. Minor scars/discoloration are fading and my pores are less clogged. The fragrance (lemon) doesn't bother me at all. Really excited to see the results after more time has passed. I'll definitely be repurchasing this!"
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream
If you want to take your hydration to the next level, use this before bed. The Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream is a an intensive hydrating cream that reduces the appearance of deep lines and wrinkles. You'll wake up to plumped, renewed, and restored skin.
If you need a little more convincing to try this one out, check out what one customer had to say: "As an upcoming BRIDE, I wanted to splurge a little bit on an overnight moisturizer to help make my skin look the best it can be! I was guided by an Ulta consultant to this night cream, and I haven't looked back!! After using a lot of acne regimens, I find that those can be very drying to my face... and adding this cream every night to my face has worked wonders and improved my dryness substantially! I would definitely recommend this to anyone who is looking for something that smells great and deeply moisturizes, without making your skin oily! That was one main hesitation before trying an overnight cream, however, it has actually improved my oily skin!"
Meaningful Beauty Daily Essentials System
This set has a $129 value, but you can get it for just $31 today. Here's what's in the anti-aging skincare bundle:
- Skin Softening Cleanser
- Youth Activating Melon Serum
- Anti-Aging Day Crème with Environmental Protection SPF30
- Age Recovery Night Crème with Melon Extract & Retinol
- Lifting Eye Crème Advanced Formula
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Exfoliating Peel Spray
Exfoliate your skin with ease when you apply the Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Exfoliating Peel Spray. It's a super gentle, yet effective product.
A shopper said, "Great, gentle exfoliant for acne prone skin! With my acne, it is vital that I exfoliate, because my skin will breakout from my dry skin producing too much oil. This is the first exfoliant I have found that does not irriate my acne or disrupt the healing process of my acne. It is one of my best tools to keep my acne way. Other exfoliants that scrub my skin always make me break out, so this is a great option for me."
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1
Sunday, March 12
- Tarte Face Tape Foundation, $20
- Tarte Maneater Mascara, $13
- Peach and Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream, $22
- Peach and Lily Power Cocktail Repair System, $26
- MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow, $13
- IT Brushes For ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser, $12
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Slanted Tweezers, $10
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Brow Set, $10
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- ZitSticka Mini KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch, $8
- ZitSticka MEGASHADE Breakout-proof SPF 50 Serum, $20
Monday, March 13
- Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick, $11
- r.e.m. Beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $12
- Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream, $47
- Lancome La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer, $21
- Brightwave Vitamin C Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream, $18
Tuesday, March 14
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Bronze Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE LUX All Over Face Blush Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES BLOOM All Over Dewy Face Color, $18
- NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow, $18
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, $16
- Dermablend Illuminating Banana Powder, $16
- Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules, $27-$57
- Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35, $14
- TEAMI Blends Green Tea Detox Mask, $17
- Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels, $10-$30
- Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels, $8-$25
- Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask, $19
- Korres Apothecary Wild Rose Sleep Facial, $25
- Youthforia PREGAME Daily Protective Primer, $19
- Lashfood Lash Enhancing Duo, $9
Wednesday, March 15
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $12
- Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $40
- Lorac Pro Eye Palettes, $20-$25
- Flawless Beauty Fridge, $30
- Erborian BB Crème, $23
Thursday, March 16
- Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper, $15
- Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper, $17
- Strivectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum, $36
- About Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil, $6
- About Face Paint-It Matte Lip Color, $8
- Iconic London Multiuse Sculpting Palette, $25
Friday, March 17
- Clarins Double Serum, $45-$88
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, $17-$75
- Dermalogica SURPRISE STEAL
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, $11
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $11
- Ofra Cosmetics Highlighter, $18-$20
- Ofra Cosmetics Ofra X Nikkietutorials Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Samantha March Start Inspired Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Star Lit Liquid Highlighter, $15
Saturday, March 18
- Benefit Powder Blushes, $16
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, $15
- Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, $9-$17
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $9-$23
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, $9-$23
- Beautyblender Bubble Sponge, $10
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer, $26-$39
- NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit- Sandy Rose, $123
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2
Sunday, March 19
- Estee Lauder DoubleWear Foundation, $24
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $13
- Kiehls Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $28-$68
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Tapered Powder Bronzer Brush #150, $18
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Precision Shadow Brush #112, $8
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Soft Focus Blush Brush #113, $13
Monday, March 20
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer, $21-$30
- Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer, $21
- Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighters, $17
- CosRX Master Patches, $10
- Nudestix NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30, $18
- Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow Gel SPF 50, $20
Tuesday, March 21
- Urban Decay 24/7 Shadow Stick, $14
- BareMinerals Gen Nude Blush, $13
- Beekman Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Indie Lee Co-Q10 Toner, $18
- Meaningful Beauty Daily Essentials System, $31
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum, $36
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Exfoliating Peel Spray, $26
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream, $38
- Beautybio The Eyelighter Concentrate, $26
- Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum, $13
- First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA, $14
Wednesday, March 22
- Live Tinted Huestick Corrector, $12
- Live Tinted Huestick Multistick, $12
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Sun Bathe Pressed Bronzer Daycation, $16
- Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer, $23
- Foreo Bear, $110
- Foreo Serum Serum Serum, $30
- Juvia's Place Lip Products, $5-$8
- UOMA Beauty BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick, $12
- BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream, $25-$35
Thursday, March 23
- Lancome Rénergie Multi-Action Lift And Firm Anti-Aging Night Cream Moisturizer, $80
- Lancome Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream, $41
- Lancome Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, $70
- Maely's B-Flat Belly Cream, $25
- Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil, $13
- Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick, $8
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $24
Friday, March 24
- Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $14
- Peter Thomas Roth SURPRISE STEAL
- Clinique Happy Perfume Spray, $22
- Smashbox Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil, $14
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Lip Gloss, $16
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Shimmer, $16
- Crepe Erase Ultra Smoothing Neck Repair, $40
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $23
Saturday March 25
- IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+, $22
- IT Airbrush foundation brushes, $13-$18
- Buxom SURPRISE STEAL
- Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil, $13
- Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish, $39
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3
Sunday, March 26
- MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray, $16
- MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $20
- Tula Cult Classic Cleanser, $12-$17
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss, $12
- Persona SuperBlush, $11
Monday, March 27
- KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $12
- Mented Semi Matte Lipstick, $9
- Mented Lip Liner, $6
- Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen, $25
- bareMinerals All Over Face Color Loose Bronzer, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth FIRMX Peeling Gel, $25
- Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, $13-$27
- PUR Minerals 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15, $15
Tuesday, March 28
- GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, $37
- Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, $33
- L'occitane Almond Shower Oil, $15-$20
- Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush, $16
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence, $90
- Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop, $12
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum, $23
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum, $31
- Boscia Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $16
Wednesday, March 29
- Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow, $11
- Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 At-Home Facial Peel, $43
- Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Facial Peel, $40
- Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops, $11-$21
- Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser, $19-$29
- PMD Clean Pro RQ - Smart Facial Cleansing Device, $90
- PMD Personal Microderm Classic - Microdermabrasion Tool, $80
- Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer, $21
Thursday, March 30
- Benefit Porefessional Primers, $17-$29
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser, $14
- St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, $17
- Nabla Eyeshadow Palettes, $13
- GlamGlow Brighteyes Eye Cream, $20
Friday, March 31
- It Cosmetics SURPRISE STEAL
- First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA, $10-$18
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Look 12-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set, $49
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Face 5-Piece Face Brush Set, $30
- Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $37-$44
- Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer, $29
Saturday, April 1
- Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes, $16
- Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit, $16
- Lancome Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara, $15
- Lancome Lash Idole Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Waterproof Mascara, $15
- Armani SURPRISE STEAL
- Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer, $16
- Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, $16
- Strivectin Tighten and Lift Neck Serum Roller, $40
- Clinique Cleansers, $12-$17
Looking for more great deals? Save 75% on these supersized Peter Thomas Roth products.
—Originally published March 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.