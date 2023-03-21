Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Alicia Keys' Keys Soulcare, First Aid Beauty, Urban Decay, and More

Pamper yourself with $10 skincare and makeup deals from BeautyBio, Indie Lee, Keys Soulcare, Juice Beauty, bareMinerals, Meaningful Beauty, Beekman 1802, Urban Decay, and First Aid Beauty.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 21, 2023 5:00 AMTags
Alicia KeysRihannaShoppingMakeupShop BeautyE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesE! InsiderLikesSkincare
E! Insider Shop: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 10

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Alicia Keys' brand Keys SoulcareFirst Aid Beauty, Urban Decay, bareMinerals, Beekman 1802, BeautyBio, Indie Lee, Juice Beauty, and Meaningful Beauty. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

read
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Shares the Routine That “Saved” Her Skin

Today's Steals

First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA

This is the only body lotion that you need in your life. It's a multi-tasking body lotion with 10% AHA, which exfoliates and moisturizes to banish bumps and hydrate skin. It's basically a hybrid with a chemical exfoliant and moisturizer.

Use this to improve skin's texture, calm distressed skin, and strengthen the skin barrier. An Ulta shopper called this "life changing," saying, "I tried a lot of creams geared towards relieving the rough and bumpy skin on my upper arms (goldbond, amlactin, etc). This is the only thing that has worked....I've been using this for about three weeks now and my arms are finally clear and bump free. They haven't been this clear in years. I also had a lot of redness and discoloration that resembled melasma that is now gone too. This is a life changer. I live in Florida so I am always in sleeveless shirts and dresses and now I don't have to be embarrassed or feel uncomfortable."

Another said, "For Sensitive Skin? 5 stars," sharing, "for someone with dry sensitive skin prone to eczema this is amazing! And it actually works. I saw this and decided to pick up the lotion first. It didn't irritate my skin like other AHA creams/lotions have for people with KP."

$28
$14
Ulta

Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Shadow Stick

These retractable eyeshadow sticks are highly pigmented, long lasting, and caffeine-packed. They effortless blend to easily create your desired look. Simple put, "I love this stuff! It goes on perfectly and stays all day," per a happy customer. Another said, "Easy to apply, glides on easily, lasts all day even thru a workout. Removes easily. Would buy it again!"

$27
$14
Ulta

BeautyBio The Eyelighter Concentrate

Smooth, brighten, and prime your eye area with these de-puffing concentrate. A shopper said, "This eyelighter works wonders, and you able to see the difference momentarily! No more dark circles for me."

Another reviewed, "I was a bit hesitant about buying this product because it's pricey. Now I don't think I will ever use anything else for my dark circles. It is really magical and amazing! I would recommend this to anyone." 

$58
$29
Ulta

Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum

Get a glowing complexion with this serum from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare. It's illuminating, hydrating and it gives your skin a sheer golden tint.

A fan of the product said, "I tried the KEYS Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum with the idea that it would be solely a skincare serum, but it actually a priming face serum that can be used under makeup or on its own. I appreciate that it can be used to improve general makeup application as a primer but that it also has skincare benefits, such as niacinamide and rose water -- kind of like getting two products in one!"

$26
$13
Ulta

Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner

Refresh, clarify, prime, and moisturize your skin with this alcohol-free toner. The Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner is suitable for all skin types and it's vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, paraben-free, and silicone-free.

A shopper reviewed, "I couldn't get the breakouts on my jawline and chin under control until I started using this toner. Love it!"

Another said, "I just purchased my second bottle today and I cannot recommend this toner enough! One bottle lasted me months which absolutely justifies the price point already for me but there are so many great benefits to this product such as it being clean. It has most definitely helped my skin a lot over the past couple months and I will continue repurchasing. I also enjoy the spray bottle because it's so easy to just spray directly onto the face to refresh the skin."

$38
$19
Ulta

bareMinerals GEN NUDE Powder Blush

Create a soft-focus finish with this incredibly silky powder blush. It's easy to build and seamless for blending. 

A fan of the blush said, "Best blush EVER. I've used many blushes, but by far bare minerals has the best blushes. They feel like velvet, long lasting, pigmented, literally amazing 10/10."

 

$26
$13
Ulta

Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Ceramide Serum

Transform your skin with just one drop of Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Ceramide Serum. It instantly delivers moisture beyond the surface to create a more youthful appearance, the brand claims. The serum helps control oily skin, clears pores, and balances discoloration, according to Beekman 1802.

A shopper reviewed, "This saved me! I don't know why, but my skin has been AWFUL lately!! Breakouts, so irritated even with simple gentle routine, dry, and soooo much more oily than usual, you name it. I've tried so hard to find something to help with whatever has happened. I got this as a free sample, used it once, and fell in love. It is so soothing and calming, and makes my skin actually feel hydrated, for the 1st time in a long time. Anyway, can't wait to purchase the full size!"

Another shopper said, "This serum is so lovely. I have oily, dehydrated, acne-prone skin, and it literally drinks this serum up. It sinks in quickly and leaves a pretty natural finish. This is the first dedicated ceramide product I've ever used, and my skin feels nourished and supported in a way I haven't experienced before."

$46
$23
Ulta

Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum

This overnight retinol serum minimizes the signs of aging. Its ingredients keep your skin looking youthful while you sleep. This formula uses technology encapsulating retinol while avoiding toxic chemicals. This serum is great for all skin types, even those with very sensitive skin. It smooths out the skin, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and evens out tone and texture.

One Ulta shopper said, "Just when I think Juice Beauty® can't get any better, here they come along with a new product that I personally think is their best yet. I just love the way Juice Beauty combines all natural, cruelty-free ingredients with the newest in science and technology to create products that are so effective, so unique and light years ahead of most other brands on the market."

Another review said, "I was nervous about spending so much on a product, but this has exceeded my expectations. The texture and brightness of my skin dramatically improved after just a couple of days of use. Minor scars/discoloration are fading and my pores are less clogged. The fragrance (lemon) doesn't bother me at all. Really excited to see the results after more time has passed. I'll definitely be repurchasing this!"

$72
$36
Ulta

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream

If you want to take your hydration to the next level, use this before bed. The Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream is a an intensive hydrating cream that reduces the appearance of deep lines and wrinkles. You'll wake up to plumped, renewed, and restored skin.

If you need a little more convincing to try this one out, check out what one customer had to say: "As an upcoming BRIDE, I wanted to splurge a little bit on an overnight moisturizer to help make my skin look the best it can be! I was guided by an Ulta consultant to this night cream, and I haven't looked back!! After using a lot of acne regimens, I find that those can be very drying to my face... and adding this cream every night to my face has worked wonders and improved my dryness substantially! I would definitely recommend this to anyone who is looking for something that smells great and deeply moisturizes, without making your skin oily! That was one main hesitation before trying an overnight cream, however, it has actually improved my oily skin!"

$75
$38
Ulta

Meaningful Beauty Daily Essentials System

This set has a $129 value, but you can get it for just $31 today. Here's what's in the anti-aging skincare bundle:

  • Skin Softening Cleanser 
  • Youth Activating Melon Serum 
  • Anti-Aging Day Crème with Environmental Protection SPF30
  • Age Recovery Night Crème with Melon Extract & Retinol 
  • Lifting Eye Crème Advanced Formula 
$62
$31
Ulta

Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Exfoliating Peel Spray

Exfoliate your skin with ease when you apply the Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Exfoliating Peel Spray. It's a super gentle, yet effective product.

A shopper said, "Great, gentle exfoliant for acne prone skin! With my acne, it is vital that I exfoliate, because my skin will breakout from my dry skin producing too much oil. This is the first exfoliant I have found that does not irriate my acne or disrupt the healing process of my acne. It is one of my best tools to keep my acne way. Other exfoliants that scrub my skin always make me break out, so this is a great option for me."

 

$52
$26
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Looking for more great deals? Save 75% on these supersized Peter Thomas Roth products.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

—Originally published March 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.