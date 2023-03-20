Attention, #BookTok: Here's the Correct Way to Pronounce Jodi Picoult's Name

Jodi Picoult is schooling fans on an unexpected topic.
Following her recent TikTok debut, the author, who has written bestsellers My Sister's Keeper and Nineteen Minutes, might've penned her best work yet—a hilarious tutorial on how to correctly pronounce her last name.
"I hear that since I joined TikTok, there has been a little bit of discussion about how to pronounce my name," Jodi said in a March 19 video. "You all get Jodi right, but you're not too sure about the last half of it."
So, what's the correct pronunciation? According to the writer, "well, it's Jodi PICO."
And if that isn't clear enough, she also brought along a few props to help settle the matter once and for all.
"As in, pico de gallo," Jodi said, holding up a salsa bottle. The 56-year-old then does a costume change into a black coat, adding, "it's not Jodi Pea-coat."
Need more examples? Holding up various images, Jodi explains, "It's not Jodi Pea-Colt. It's not Jodi Pea-colt-in-a-pea-coat. It's not Jodi Pea-Cult."
Driving it home further, she held up a cup of tea, stating, that it is pronounced, "Jodi Pe-Koe, like the tea."
Not to worry, though, Jodi isn't entirely pressed about the mispronunciations. Replying to a user who commented, "oh nooo. I've said it wrong in so many interviews. I'm so sorry!!" the Perfect Match author said, "Glad you're saying it at all!"
Jodi's name might not be the only celebrity's name you've been saying wrong. Keep scrolling to see other correct name pronunciations for stars such as Adele, Emily Ratajkowski and Raven-Symoné.