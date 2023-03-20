Attention, #BookTok: Here's the Correct Way to Pronounce Jodi Picoult's Name

Jodi Picoult took to TikTok for a hilarious demonstration on how to say her name, which, spoiler alert, is not pronounced "Jodi Pea-coat." Learn the correct pronunciation below.

Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name

Jodi Picoult is schooling fans on an unexpected topic.

Following her recent TikTok debut, the author, who has written bestsellers My Sister's Keeper and Nineteen Minutes, might've penned her best work yet—a hilarious tutorial on how to correctly pronounce her last name.

"I hear that since I joined TikTok, there has been a little bit of discussion about how to pronounce my name," Jodi said in a March 19 video. "You all get Jodi right, but you're not too sure about the last half of it."

So, what's the correct pronunciation? According to the writer, "well, it's Jodi PICO."

And if that isn't clear enough, she also brought along a few props to help settle the matter once and for all.

"As in, pico de gallo," Jodi said, holding up a salsa bottle. The 56-year-old then does a costume change into a black coat, adding, "it's not Jodi Pea-coat."

Need more examples? Holding up various images, Jodi explains, "It's not Jodi Pea-Colt. It's not Jodi Pea-colt-in-a-pea-coat. It's not Jodi Pea-Cult."

Driving it home further, she held up a cup of tea, stating, that it is pronounced, "Jodi Pe-Koe, like the tea."

Not to worry, though, Jodi isn't entirely pressed about the mispronunciations. Replying to a user who commented, "oh nooo. I've said it wrong in so many interviews. I'm so sorry!!" the Perfect Match author said, "Glad you're saying it at all!"

Jodi's name might not be the only celebrity's name you've been saying wrong. Keep scrolling to see other correct name pronunciations for stars such as Adele, Emily Ratajkowski and Raven-Symoné.

Emily Ratajkowski (Pronounced: Rat-Ah-Kof-Sky or Rat-Ah-Cow-Skee)

After much speculation surrounding her moniker, the model set the record straight in a TikTok shared by Tory Burch on Feb. 15, where she provided "the Polish way" to say it. She has also introduced herself by pronouncing her last name "Rat-Ah-Cow-Skee."

Raven-Symoné (Pronounced: See-mon-ye)

While Raven-Symoné's character could see the future on That's So Raven, fans likely didn't see this coming. The actress revealed in a January 2023 TikTok that her name has been mispronounced for years and is actually pronounced See-mon-ye.

Brendan Fraser (Pronounced: Brendan Fray-zer)

After Adam Sandler accidentally mispronounced Fraser's last name during a December 2022 interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the George of the Jungle star swung in with a trick that can help fans remember how to say the moniker correctly: Fraser rhymes with razor.

Adele (Pronounced: Uh-Dale)

During a Q&A in October 2022, the powerhouse singer praised a fan for "perfectly" pronouncing her name as "uh-dale" when asking a question.

Lindsay Lohan (Pronounced: Lo-Wen)

For her introductory video shared to TikTok in February 2022, Lindsay Lohan inadvertently set the record straight on how to correctly pronounce her last name, which is "Lo-wen."

Taylor Lautner (Pronounced: Lowt-Ner)

Speaking with E! News in February 2022, Taylor revealed the first syllable of his last name rhymes with "out" instead of being pronounced as "lot." 

Alicia Silverstone (Pronounced: Uh-Lee-See-Uh)

The Clueless actress set the record straight on how to pronounce her name on TikTok. Alicia said she's not bothered if fans don't get it right, noting, "But my sweet mama didn't like it... so for her... get it right! Ali-SEE-yuh."

Kesha (Pronounced: Keh-Sha)

"My name is Kesha. Keh-sha," the singer said on TikTok. "Not Keisha. Not Ketchup. Kesha."

Justin Theroux (Pronounced: Tha-Roo)

The 49-year-old actor's uncle revealed in an interview with Apple TV+ that we've all been pronouncing "Theroux" incorrectly, including Justin himself! "The main character is played by Justin Theroux, my nephew," Paul Theroux explained of the actor starring in his novel's television adaptation. The novelist later poked fun at his nephew, saying, "Sometimes he calls himself Justin tha-row [laughs]. It's a French name, it's Theroux."

Ariana Grande (Pronounced: Gran-Dee)

The pop star dropped jaws in 2018 after she explained the correct way to say her last name. When speaking about her engagement to Pete Davidson at the time, Ariana discussed whether or not she'd take his last name in an interview with Beats 1's Ebro Darden. That's when she blurted out the "gran-dee" pronunciation when describing her own last name.

Chrissy Teigen (Pronounced: Tie-Ghen)

The Cravings cookbook author blew everyone's mind when she shared the real way to say her last name. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2018, the model admitted it was her "fault" for the mispronunciation. "It's been 25 years, I'm tired of correcting people," she expressed.

Gal Gadot (Pronounced: Guh-Dote)

The lasso of truth! The Wonder Woman actress chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about the pronunciation (guh-dote) and the meaning of her last name, which is "Riverbank" in Hebrew. "The Gadot used to be Greenstein," she confessed of her original last name, but her parents "felt" it had more oomph.

Jake Gyllenhaal (Pronounced: Yee-Len-Hey-Lo)

Prepare to be mind blown. During an appearance on Conan in 2012, the actor shared the "only two places that that is pronounced correctly, my last name, is in Sweden and in Ikea." 

Ralph Fiennes (Pronounced: Ray-F Fines)

The star has openly discussed just how frequently people screw up his name. However, in 2011, he told The Hollywood Reporter he'd never change it because he was named after his step-grandfather, who pronounced it in the same way.

Sade Adu (Pronounced Shar-Day)

According to the legendary singer's IMDb page, her stage name is pronounced shar-day.

Steve Buscemi (Pronounced: Boo-Sem-Ee)

In 2014, the Fargo alum confirmed his last name is pronounced boo-sem-ee during a panel for Running Late with Scott Rogowsky. However, he said he doesn't "correct people" if they say boo-shh-em-me because "it's not wrong."

Charlize Theron (Pronounced: There-In)

The Bombshell actress has become a household name but it appears we've been all saying it wrong. In 2014, Charlize told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that her last name is always botched. "They screw it up," she quipped. "I almost want to make an audiotape on how to pronounce my name."

Amanda Seyfried (Pronounced: Sigh-Frid)

The Mean Girls alum has us all feeling like Karen because she revealed in 2012 during an interview with Hollywood Streams that the correct pronunciation of her last name is sigh-frid. Although, she admitted that her "sister says it differently" than she does.

