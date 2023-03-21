Jason Ritter Reveals Which of His Roles Would Be His Dad's Favorite

Watch : Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

After all, it runs in the family.

Jason Ritter may have followed in his father John Ritter's footsteps when he became an actor, but he's since made quite a name for himself—appearing in shows like Parenthood, The Class and even Gravity Falls. But which of his many roles would be the late Three's Company icon's personal favorite?

"I have to say, he was generally a very supportive and proud dad, he would have been proud of everything," Jason shared exclusively with E! News. "But I do think there was an element in the stuff that I was doing on Kevin (Probably) Saves the World where I felt like this is fully me there. I'm not trying to hide away some of the parts that I think might remind people of my dad."

He continued, "There was a lot of that performance that felt like I was almost doing an homage to him or something. I tried to make my own way, do my own thing and not be compared, but he was always so fun."