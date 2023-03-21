Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Teases Uncertain Future After Season 10

Captain Lee Rosbach's future on the high seas seems up in the air.
During Below Deck's season 10 finale, the captain gave an emotional confessional recapping his last decade on the hit Bravo series after saying goodbye to his St. David crew members.
"Going on 40 years I've been a yacht captain," the reality star said on the March 20 episode. "Have I seen a lot of crazy s--t? Is a 40-pound rabbit fat? Have I been in situations that I didn't think I was going to make it through? Oh yeah."
As he reflected, a montage of his most memorable moments on the series, from working with beloved former Chief Stew Kate Chastain to some of their more rowdy charter guests flashed across the screen. And, of course, the plenty of near crashes and dangerous boating mishaps over the years.
Lee added, "Deciding to become a yacht captain has been the best decision I've ever made in my life."
But the captain had a rough 10th season as he was forced to leave the super-yacht mid-season for the first time ever because of a nerve injury that made it painful to walk. Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn stepped in so he could receive medical treatment back home in the States. Thankfully, he was able to return for the last few charters.
"I made a promise that I would come back, and that's a promise I delivered," he stated. "I want people to look at the job that I've done and go, 'He set the bar high and he kept it high.' God damn, what a ride."
And with many fans wondering how many more seasons the 73-year-old has in him, Lee admitted his future is uncertain at the moment.
"I don't know what's going to happen in the future," he concluded, "but the ocean's always going to be part of me. I still got the best goddamn job in the world."
Longtime Chef Rachel Hargrove also revealed on the finale her plans to take a break after season 10. "It's no longer fun anymore," the 41-year-old admitted. "Yes, this is my life's passion, but at the same time too I'm too old for this s--t. I just think I need a f--king break or something. I'm basically gonna leave yachting until I get completely bored and landlocked. But until then, bye."
