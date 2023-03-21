Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Teases Uncertain Future After Season 10

Watch : Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season"

Captain Lee Rosbach's future on the high seas seems up in the air.

During Below Deck's season 10 finale, the captain gave an emotional confessional recapping his last decade on the hit Bravo series after saying goodbye to his St. David crew members.

"Going on 40 years I've been a yacht captain," the reality star said on the March 20 episode. "Have I seen a lot of crazy s--t? Is a 40-pound rabbit fat? Have I been in situations that I didn't think I was going to make it through? Oh yeah."

As he reflected, a montage of his most memorable moments on the series, from working with beloved former Chief Stew Kate Chastain to some of their more rowdy charter guests flashed across the screen. And, of course, the plenty of near crashes and dangerous boating mishaps over the years.

Lee added, "Deciding to become a yacht captain has been the best decision I've ever made in my life."