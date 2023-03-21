Just 13 Products to Help You Get Your Day Started if You Struggle to Get Up in the Morning

Save time, feel energized and start your day right with these finds that will help you get out of bed in the morning.

By Ella Chakarian Mar 21, 2023
E-comm: products to save time in the morning

We all have those days where we just can't seem to find the energy to get out of bed. We just want to melt into our sheets and ignore our responsibilities. And, once we do make it out from under the covers, it takes seemingly forever to get ready for the day.

If you find yourself struggling to get out of bed in the morning, there are a few things to get you motivated and energized to start your day strong. From sunrise simulation alarm clocks and towel warmers to depuffing face rollers and water resistant shower speakers, there are tons of methods to make your morning a bit brighter. Whether you're a morning person or not, we've rounded up all of our favorite finds to help you take on the day.

Continue below to shop all the best products to help you get your day started, especially if you struggle to get up in the morning.

BALDR Digital Shower Clock with Timer

If you're a morning shower kind of person, get this digital shower clock so that you're not spending too much time under the warm water to get your day started. It'll help you get out the door a bit quicker, and it's a great motivational tool to save water, too!

$22
Amazon

DASH Rapid Egg Cooker

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it doesn't have to take long to prepare. This DASH egg cooker can cook up to six eggs perfectly, while saving water and time, whether you want them hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached or any other way.

$20
$17
Amazon

Kitsch Back to School Satin Heatless Curling Set for Hair

Get stunning heatless curls overnight with this satin curling set. It'll save you time when styling your hair in the morning, and you'll start your day off with a salon-like, voluminous hairstyle.

$16
$14
Amazon

Downy WrinkleGuard Wrinkle Release Fabric Spray

Nothing is peskier than those stubborn wrinkles that pop up on your work trousers or top. Save time and get rid of those inconvenient wrinkles with Downy's wrinkle release fabric spray.

$12
$11
Amazon

Bentgo Prep 2-Compartment Meal-Prep Containers with Custom-Fit Lids

Meal prepping is a great way to save time throughout the week. Snag this set of 10 two-compartment meal-prep containers with custom-fit lids to make the most of your meal prepping. They're affordable, durable and microwaveable.

$15
$13
Amazon

ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Ice Roller

If you wake up feeling puffy and unenergetic, this ice roller will be a revitalizing and soothing way to start your day. It's a great step to add to your skincare routine to get you excited to start your day.

$17
$8
Amazon

Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

If you're a heavy sleeper, this sunrise alarm clock will make your wake-up call a bit easier— and brighter. It has a sunrise simulation that gradually gets brighter to urge you to get out of bed in the morning.

$60
$33
Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker, Black

Start your morning right with a barista-level coffee. Whether you prefer a latte, cappuccino or prefer your coffee black, this K-Cafe Essentials Coffee Maker will brew your favorite concoction in just minutes. 

$99
Walmart

Soundbot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 4.0 Shower Speaker

Sometimes, all you need to get through the morning is your favorite music. Add this water resistant Bluetooth shower speaker to your bathroom and blast some energizing tunes to get you ready for your day.

$15
Amazon

ageLOC® LumiSpa® iO

Treat yourself to some transformative skincare in the mornings with Nu Skin's revitalizing LumiSpa® facial cleanser. What better way to start your day than with a facial massage? It's seriously the best thing you can do to brighten your morning skin!

$245
Nu Skin
$230
Walmart

ACURE Dry Shampoo - All Hair Types

Give your tresses a little morning pick me up with this clean dry shampoo from Acure. It has over 6,000 positive reviews, and it'll make your hair look oil-free and refreshed in seconds.

$9
Amazon

URPOWER 500ml Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

Start your morning off relaxed and revitalized with this aromatherapy essential oil diffuser that changes colors, while giving off a great scent and moisture to your space.

$30
$24
Amazon

Keenray Bucket Towel Warmers

Step out of your morning shower and wrap yourself in a plush, warm towel with this large towel warmer. You can use it to warm your blankets after a long day, too!

$147
Amazon

