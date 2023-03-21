Just 13 Products to Help You Get Your Day Started if You Struggle to Get Up in the Morning

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all have those days where we just can't seem to find the energy to get out of bed. We just want to melt into our sheets and ignore our responsibilities. And, once we do make it out from under the covers, it takes seemingly forever to get ready for the day.
If you find yourself struggling to get out of bed in the morning, there are a few things to get you motivated and energized to start your day strong. From sunrise simulation alarm clocks and towel warmers to depuffing face rollers and water resistant shower speakers, there are tons of methods to make your morning a bit brighter. Whether you're a morning person or not, we've rounded up all of our favorite finds to help you take on the day.
Continue below to shop all the best products to help you get your day started, especially if you struggle to get up in the morning.
BALDR Digital Shower Clock with Timer
If you're a morning shower kind of person, get this digital shower clock so that you're not spending too much time under the warm water to get your day started. It'll help you get out the door a bit quicker, and it's a great motivational tool to save water, too!
DASH Rapid Egg Cooker
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it doesn't have to take long to prepare. This DASH egg cooker can cook up to six eggs perfectly, while saving water and time, whether you want them hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached or any other way.
Kitsch Back to School Satin Heatless Curling Set for Hair
Get stunning heatless curls overnight with this satin curling set. It'll save you time when styling your hair in the morning, and you'll start your day off with a salon-like, voluminous hairstyle.
Downy WrinkleGuard Wrinkle Release Fabric Spray
Nothing is peskier than those stubborn wrinkles that pop up on your work trousers or top. Save time and get rid of those inconvenient wrinkles with Downy's wrinkle release fabric spray.
Bentgo Prep 2-Compartment Meal-Prep Containers with Custom-Fit Lids
Meal prepping is a great way to save time throughout the week. Snag this set of 10 two-compartment meal-prep containers with custom-fit lids to make the most of your meal prepping. They're affordable, durable and microwaveable.
ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Ice Roller
If you wake up feeling puffy and unenergetic, this ice roller will be a revitalizing and soothing way to start your day. It's a great step to add to your skincare routine to get you excited to start your day.
Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
If you're a heavy sleeper, this sunrise alarm clock will make your wake-up call a bit easier— and brighter. It has a sunrise simulation that gradually gets brighter to urge you to get out of bed in the morning.
Keurig K-Cafe Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker, Black
Start your morning right with a barista-level coffee. Whether you prefer a latte, cappuccino or prefer your coffee black, this K-Cafe Essentials Coffee Maker will brew your favorite concoction in just minutes.
Soundbot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 4.0 Shower Speaker
Sometimes, all you need to get through the morning is your favorite music. Add this water resistant Bluetooth shower speaker to your bathroom and blast some energizing tunes to get you ready for your day.
ageLOC® LumiSpa® iO
Treat yourself to some transformative skincare in the mornings with Nu Skin's revitalizing LumiSpa® facial cleanser. What better way to start your day than with a facial massage? It's seriously the best thing you can do to brighten your morning skin!
ACURE Dry Shampoo - All Hair Types
Give your tresses a little morning pick me up with this clean dry shampoo from Acure. It has over 6,000 positive reviews, and it'll make your hair look oil-free and refreshed in seconds.
URPOWER 500ml Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
Start your morning off relaxed and revitalized with this aromatherapy essential oil diffuser that changes colors, while giving off a great scent and moisture to your space.
Keenray Bucket Towel Warmers
Step out of your morning shower and wrap yourself in a plush, warm towel with this large towel warmer. You can use it to warm your blankets after a long day, too!
