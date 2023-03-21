Amazon's Affordable New Fashion, Beauty & Home Releases You Need to Shop Before the Hype

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you haven't checked out Amazon's best-selling new releases yet, this is your sign to do just that. There are so many affordable fashion, beauty and home picks that we're definitely shopping before they sell out!
If you want to get in on the newness but don't know where to start your Amazon shopping, don't you worry. We took on the task of scrolling through Amazon's new releases, and found some products that we already cannot get enough of. From $4 makeup powder puffs, an under $30 tumbler, a supportive and trendy sports bra for $28 and so much more, we rounded up all our favorite new releases from Amazon that everyone should buy.
Continue below to shop some of the best budget-friendly Amazon new releases for some retail therapy that won't leave you feeling guilty.
Hydrapeak Voyager 40 oz Tumbler With Handle and Straw Lid
If you love the Stanley Tumbler or have seen it all over the internet, you'll love this new Amazon release. The Hydrapeak tumbler has a handle, straw lid and comes in so many cute colors.
It already has tons of positive reviews, one stating, "As a mom on-the-go, I need a durable cup that holds a lot. I found this cup, and I was in love with the color options and LOVED the open handle in the event I need to hang the cup somewhere if there are no cup holders. The matching straw is the cutest touch, and my toddler knocked over my FULL cup…not a drop of water on the table. I am impressed, and this is absolutely worth it! Under $30 is a STEAL!"
MEROKEETY V Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Blouse
Building your spring wardrobe? Don't forget to add this short sleeve blouse to your cart! The cute look comes in 17 different colors and ranges from sizes small to 2XL.
e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter
You definitely don't need to break the bank to get a glowing complexion with your makeup. This e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter will do the trick for just $14.
One reviewer shares, "If I was stranded on a desert island with one makeup product, this would be the one. I love the look this gives to my skin. I'm wearing it on my wedding day. Don't think. BUY IT!"
UpCircleSeven 5 Pack Shower Caddy
This shower caddy set is a must-have for getting your shower space organized. One reviewer shares, "Great products. It was really easy to put these up. They are also very versatile. We used a couple in the kitchen for my olive oils and the rest in the shower. It was peel and stick so no messy glues. They also hold quite a bit of stuff so don't be afraid to use them. I would definitely buy more."
OQQ Women's 3 Piece Bodysuits
Bodysuits are a spring wardrobe essential, so you need to get this three-piece bodysuit set while you can!
One reviewer totally raves, "I am absolutely in love with the material and how the product fits. The straps are adjustable which is an added bonus. One thing with bodysuits I struggle with is the fabric sticking to my body and showing every imperfection. These are exactly what I needed!! They definitely sculpt your body but still manage to hold the fabric in place. The material has a ribbed layer on the outside and another layer to make it comfortable! If you're considering buying these, and read this far — DO IT!!!"
PRETTYGARDEN Summer Jumpsuit
Add this jumpsuit to your spring and summer wardrobe for an effortless, cool and chic look that you can dress up or down. The look comes in 14 different colors, from sizes small to 2XL.
CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Racerback High Neck Sports Bra
Whether you love to workout or use the word athleisure to define your style, this cute and supportive sports bra is a must-have. The newly released look is only $8, and one reviewer shares, "I was pleasantly surprised by this bra. I am usually a small but ordered a medium and it fits perfect. The pads are removable but bigger than some of the other bras like this I have bought on Amazon, which I like. Gives a more natural and flattering look. I wore this one to instruct my Bootcamp workout class last night and didn't have to adjust or anything."
Flytianmy 2Pcs Triangle Powder Puffs
The key to getting a flawless glam is using powder puffs! You can snag this set of triangle powder puffs for just $4. One reviewer says, "This is a must have item for your makeup routine. They make a huge difference when I set/bake. In addition, the price is unbelievable and the material is soft on the skin."
Billie Razors for Women Shave Kit
Billie's shaving products are a total gamechanger, and this newly added set to Amazon is a must-buy! One reviewer raves, "Amazing shaver. Finally no razor burn, nicks, or irritation. Absolutely obsessed and will not be buying any other brands going forward!"
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fat Oil Lip Drip
Serve the glossiest, shiniest lips with this affordable NYX lip oil. One reviewer shares, "The color is not as dark as the tube shows so it gives your lips a natural flush of color. It's very glossy and has more of a lip gloss texture but not sticky. I like the smell too!"
Fanny Pack
Whether you're attending a music festival or just need a casual belt bag for everyday wear, this affordable fanny pack is a must-have! It comes in a bunch of cute and versatile colors and is sturdy and spacious.
Set Of 16 Refrigerator Organizer Bins
Get organized with this set of 16 organizer bins for just $30. Whether you're organizing snacks in your pantry or produce in your fridge, the bins will make your life so much easier.
One reviewer shares, "This set was very well made, thick and sturdy too. I'm using these for all kinds of fridge organization. Would definitely buy again!"
