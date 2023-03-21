Delilah Belle Hamlin Shares What’s in Her Bag, Including Some Viral Favorites

We interviewed Delilah Belle Hamlin because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. One of the products featured is from Delilah's collaboration with Rinna Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The world met Delilah Belle Hamlin as Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The fans have been supporting and following her journey as a model, mental health advocate, and trendsetter. Now, she's expanding her horizons as a singer. Delilah dropped her first single "Nothing Lasts Forever," which is her most personal project yet.

In an exclusive E! interview, Delilah shared, "It truly embodies how I feel and have felt the past couple of years. I felt like I wasn't doing much during that time, but was silently working on music and taking care of my mental and physical health." She described the music video as "a dream within a dream."

The model also shared her beauty must-haves, including some essential products she learned about from her mom Lisa and sister Amelia Hamlin. Delilah revealed her go-to pimple remedy, game-changing hair products from her routine, and some trending beauty picks.