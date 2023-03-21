Delilah Belle Hamlin Shares What’s in Her Bag, Including Some Viral Favorites

We interviewed Delilah Belle Hamlin because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. One of the products featured is from Delilah's collaboration with Rinna Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The world met Delilah Belle Hamlin as Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The fans have been supporting and following her journey as a model, mental health advocate, and trendsetter. Now, she's expanding her horizons as a singer. Delilah dropped her first single "Nothing Lasts Forever," which is her most personal project yet.
In an exclusive E! interview, Delilah shared, "It truly embodies how I feel and have felt the past couple of years. I felt like I wasn't doing much during that time, but was silently working on music and taking care of my mental and physical health." She described the music video as "a dream within a dream."
The model also shared her beauty must-haves, including some essential products she learned about from her mom Lisa and sister Amelia Hamlin. Delilah revealed her go-to pimple remedy, game-changing hair products from her routine, and some trending beauty picks.
E!: What beauty trends are you loving right now?
DB: A thin brow.
E!: Name a beauty product that you never leave the house without.
DB: My Delilah Lip Kit from Rinna Beauty and the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This is a game-changing product to put on your lips before bed to restore hydration and address chapped lips. It's also a staple in Sydney Sweeney's skincare routine.
Delilah's pick has 1.1 million+ Sephora Loves and 19,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rinna Beauty Delilah Lip Kit
"I love the shades in the lip kit because you can play around with the colors and mix them to make the final look darker or lighter," Delilah explained.
Heritage Store Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist
E!: Do you have a favorite beauty product under $15?
DB: Heritage Store Rose Spray! I love how fresh and dewy it makes my skin feel.
Mara Chia + Moringa® Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil
Delilah shared that the Mara Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil is an underrated product that she has used forever.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25?
DB: The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream. I love how this coats my skin whenever I'm feeling dry or like I need a pick me up and extra moisturizer!
Delilah's pick has 300.9K+ Sephora Loves, 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 3,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch
Here's Delilah's go-to pimple remedy. As soon as a blemish emerges, reach for ZitSticka Goo Getter. Put one of the hydrocolloid patches directly on the zit to absorb fluid and impurities, which shrinks the appearance the blemish.
E!: Do you recommend any hair products that help you maintain your blonde in between salon appointments?
DB: I use the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, and the Virtue Hair Repair Oil.
K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment to Repair Dry or Damaged Hair- 4 Minutes to Reverse Hair Damage from Bleach, Color, Chemical Services and Heat
The K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask works on all hair types and textures. If you're concerned about damage, split ends and breakage, give this product a try. If your hair is totally fried from hair dye and bleach, this will bring it back to life, according to many TikTok videos. The formula is powered by the brand's patented K18Peptide, which K18 claims "is just the right size and molecular structure to reach the innermost layers of hair and re-connect broken keratin chains responsible for hair's strength and elasticity."
The K18 Leave-In Hair Mask is so easy to use. Shampoo your hair as you normally would, but skip the conditioner. Then towel dry your hair until it's a bit damp. Then, put the product on and let it sit for 4 minutes. Do not rinse it out. Then you can comb and style as much as you would like. It doesn't get any easier than that. No need to sit around, waiting to wash out the hair mask.
It has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers and 103.6K+ Sephora Loves.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this product, which is a miraculous hair treatment. It is a complete game changer for your routine. It has 527.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, 90,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 2,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week.
Virtue Hydrating & Heat Protectant Healing Hair Oil
This a product that Delilah's sister Amelia introduced to her. Get that healthy shine you've always wanted with this hair oil that smooths and protects, dry, damaged hair, according to the brand. Shake the bottle before using it to activate the formula, and then put it where you need some extra hydration. This can be used on damp or dry hair.
Pat McGrath Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence
Here's another product that Delilah heard about from her sister Amelia. This essence hydrates and brings balance to the skin along with a natural-looking, luminous glow.
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
The Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil is one of those products that Delilah always buys at least two of. There are many flattering shades to choose from. This top-rated product has 690.2K+ Sephora Loves and 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen
Delilah explained, "I love EltaMD Tinted Sunscreen and I love that it has zinc in it which really helps prevent breakouts since I have such sensitive skin!" This is a favorite among many celebs and it has 13,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GoMacro MacroBar Protein Bars (12 Count)
Delilah enjoys these bars. Her favorite snack is available in many flavors and it has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Delilah's mom Lisa introduced her to this two-in-one product. It is part-cleanser and part-exfoliator. The Enzyme Cleanser provides a deep, yet gentle clean. It has 7.2K+ Sephora Loves.
