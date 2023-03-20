The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Paul DiGiovanni

Watch : "The Bold Type" Ladies Give Tipsy Dating, Sex & Life Advice

Katie Stevens is introducing her baby girl to the world.

The Bold Type alum announced on social media that she and husband Paul DiGiovanni welcomed their daughter Rome in late February.

"She's here. 2.23.23," Katie wrote on Instagram March 20 alongside series of photos of the couple with the newborn. "Our sweet Rome, we are so in love with you."

Katie, 30, and the Boys Like Girls musician, 35, revealed they were expecting their first child together on the 2022 Country Music Awards red carpet in November when Katie debuted her baby bump. The following day, the Faking It alum confirmed her pregnancy on social by sharing a behind the scenes video of herself getting ready for the event, where she donned a blue floor-length Pamella Roland gown with gold embroidered detailing.

Days later, she gave followers a glimpse into the last few months, showing off an array of snaps of her growing belly. "Photo bump.. i mean dump," Katie captioned the Nov. 15 post. "*some of life these last few months*."