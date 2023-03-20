Watch : Amanda Bynes Placed on 72-Hour Psychiatric Hold

Amanda Bynes is in the care of medical professionals.

The She's the Man actress—whose conservatorship was terminated exactly one year ago—has been placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, a source close to the situation confirmed to NBC News on March 20.

The insider added, "She hasn't been in contact with her family for quite some time."

E! News has reach out to Amanda's lawyer and has not received a comment.

Amanda was initially scheduled to appear at 90s Con in Connecticut over the weekend with her former All That castmates. However, the California-based star did not make the trip to the East Coast for the event.

Back in 2013, Amanda was placed under a temporary conservatorship after multiple run-ins with the law that resulted in an involuntary psychiatric hold. The following year, she found herself back under the care of a conservatorship—with her mom Lynn Bynes overseeing her financial, medical and personal matters—following a string of alarming social media posts about her father, Rick Bynes.