If You've Never Tried a Liquid Exfoliator, Alpyn Beauty's Newest Launch Will Transform Your Skin

Every now and then, I stumble upon a beauty product that makes me wonder how I've been living without it my whole life. My latest beauty discovery leading to that exact feeling is Alpyn Beauty's newest launch of the Pore Perfecting Liquid Exfoliator.

As someone with dry, sensitive skin, finding an exfoliator that brightens and nourishes my complexion without drying my already parched skin has always felt like a major struggle. I never knew a liquid exfoliator would be the answer I was searching for, but this Pore Perfecting Liquid Exfoliator with 2% BHA + Borage has changed my skin for the better.

The magic of Alpyn Beauty's latest launch is truly in the natural ingredients. The leave-on liquid exfoliator utilizes borage extract, 2% salicylic acid, vitamin C and tremella mushrooms to unclog pores, soothe, hydrate and protect the skin from damage. The borage extract and tremella mushrooms in particular help maintain the skin's natural pH balance, which has saved me from experiencing any purging, dryness or intense breakouts.

While one reviewer calls the exfoliator "a must have in your daily lineup," another reviewer shares, "This product works great on my sensitive combination skin! It's hard to find exfoliates that don't strip my skin and leave it red and irritated so I was super excited to find this product. It gently exfoliates my skin but also soothes it leaving it brighter and more clear! It's cleared up most of my blemishes in just a couple week of using it. The product also smells great and have beautiful packaging."

Continue below to shop Alpyn Beauty's latest skincare launch, and be prepared for the most glowy, revitalized skin of your life.