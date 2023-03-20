Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of Son Jace From Mom Barbara Evans

Jenelle Evans is taking a major step in her parenthood journey.
On March 19, the former Teen Mom 2 star confirmed she was awarded custody of 13-year-old Jace, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, after more than a decade of her mom Barbara Evans being in charge of his care.
"ITS OFFICIAL!" Jenelle wrote on TikTok. "Thanks everyone for the support! Words can't describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom."
So, what caused the change of custody? Jenelle—who also shares Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith and Ensley, 6, with husband David Eason—said she's rebuilding a more positive relationship with Barbara after years of custody drama and fighting.
"My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter," Jenelle, told Us Weekly March 18. "Also, my mother agrees it's time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father."
According to Jenelle, Barbara "thinks it's important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things' and have ‘men talk.' She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we're able to handle it."
While Jenelle and David have had their ups and downs since getting married in September 2017, her manager assured fans they are in a good place.
"Jenelle and David are definitely together and things between them are great," August Keen told Us. "They're a happy family and they are completely fine."
For nine years, Jenelle documented her family life on MTV's 16 and Pregnant and its spinoff Teen Mom 2. While she parted ways with the franchise in 2019, the 31-year-old updated fans on her custody battle with Barbara.
"If we end up going to trial, I'm going to ask for full [custody] completely," Jenelle told E! News in May 2022. "I'm still trying to work it out civilly."
Now, Jenelle's wishes appear to be a reality as she moves forward with a stronger relationship.
"We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter," Jenelle told Us. "We have officially signed the papers on Thursday, March 16 at the courthouse, it's a done deal!"
E! News has reached out to Jenelle and Barbara for comment on the custody updates and hasn't heard back.