Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of Son Jace From Mom Barbara Evans

Watch : Jenelle Evans Details Custody Battle for Son From Mom Barbara

Jenelle Evans is taking a major step in her parenthood journey.

On March 19, the former Teen Mom 2 star confirmed she was awarded custody of 13-year-old Jace, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, after more than a decade of her mom Barbara Evans being in charge of his care.

"ITS OFFICIAL!" Jenelle wrote on TikTok. "Thanks everyone for the support! Words can't describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom."

So, what caused the change of custody? Jenelle—who also shares Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith and Ensley, 6, with husband David Eason—said she's rebuilding a more positive relationship with Barbara after years of custody drama and fighting.

"My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter," Jenelle, told Us Weekly March 18. "Also, my mother agrees it's time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father."