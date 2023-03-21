Aries Shoppable Horoscope: 10 Birthday Gifts Aries Will Love Even More Than Impulsive Decision-Making

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Welcome to Aries season! The Zodiac wheel begins anew; the Astrological year kicks off; Aries begin to lose their minds with excitement. Okay, that last one is an exaggeration...kind of. If you're fortunate enough to know an Aries, you'll know that strong, impulsive, competitive, and passionate describes them all to a T.

That extra burst of energy you find when you've slept extra well, or found something new that you love? That's an Aries all the time. They're the ultimate hype-person and excel at leadership. Aries are loyal friends and will fiercely defend the people and things they love.

Now, on the other hand, they can also be a little "shoot first, ask questions never." But you know what? They never regret a thing. Maybe we could all learn something from this fiery ram sign.

Below, check out this list of 10 birthday gifts for Aries that suit their unique nature. Any Aries in your life will love them, even if they forget to send a thank-you note.