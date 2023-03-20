Tamar Braxton Confirms Beef With Kandi Burruss: Their Surprising Feud Explained

Things are not so peachy between Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton.
Braxton confirmed rumors of a months-long feud between her and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star during a March 19 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
The "All the Way Home" singer subtly confirmed that she was referring to Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker in the December 2022 Instagram post alleging a RHOA star had "threatened" her while answering a fan question.
"It really did happen, I'm not lying," Braxton explained. "Like, I'm not looking for attention or drama or anything like that, but that s--t really happened, it was not cute."
Host Andy Cohen incorrectly guessed Eva Marcille and Drew Sidora, before adding, "It's not Kandi..." prompting Braxton to smile at the camera and take a sip of her drink. While she didn't elaborate, she promised Cohen, "I'll tell you the story later."
However, the following day, Braxton called out Burress and Tucker on social media.
"I'm DONE talking about it," she shared on Instagram March 20. "Obviously it happened. kandi wants to deflect and condone her man's behavior by calling me a "victim"(smh)….it's abusive and disrespectful and it's NEVER OK FOR A MAN TO STEP TO A WOMAN!!! Fans don't have to agree!! PERIODT!!"
The drama between the Bravo couple and Braxton goes all the way back to October 2022 when Burruss alleged during a Haus of Aaron podcast interview that former RHOA producer Carlos King tried to make a biopic about her band Xscape behind her back and without the group's permission. (King hasn't directly responded to her claims.)
Braxton, who had previously toured with Burruss and Xscape in the past, later defended King on Dish Nation, saying, "I don't agree with her calling him a thief, you know what I mean? I think that's a little like off the deep end."
And then two months later, Braxton posted on social media in December to allege a confrontation had happened between her and a mystery RHOA couple. "I was threatened by a [peach emoji] and they man…" she wrote. Though she didn't name the alleged culprits, she added, "It's BEEF and it's a REAL BEEF cause yo HUSBAND stepped to me! Periodt!"
Burruss and Tucker have not publicly addressed the feud or any of Braxton's claims. E! News has reached out to Burruss and Tucker for comment.
SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B airs Sundays on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)