Tamar Braxton Confirms Beef With Kandi Burruss: Their Surprising Feud Explained

Things are not so peachy between Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton.

Braxton confirmed rumors of a months-long feud between her and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star during a March 19 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The "All the Way Home" singer subtly confirmed that she was referring to Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker in the December 2022 Instagram post alleging a RHOA star had "threatened" her while answering a fan question.

"It really did happen, I'm not lying," Braxton explained. "Like, I'm not looking for attention or drama or anything like that, but that s--t really happened, it was not cute."

Host Andy Cohen incorrectly guessed Eva Marcille and Drew Sidora, before adding, "It's not Kandi..." prompting Braxton to smile at the camera and take a sip of her drink. While she didn't elaborate, she promised Cohen, "I'll tell you the story later."

However, the following day, Braxton called out Burress and Tucker on social media.