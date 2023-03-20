XXXTentacion’s Fatal Shooting Case: 3 Men Found Guilty of Murdering Rapper

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Nearly five years after his passing, three men have been found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of XXXTentacion.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26 and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were convicted by a jury in Florida on the charges on March 20 after a week of deliberations. Their conviction comes nearly a year after a fourth man, Robert Allen, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Allen testified for the prosecution in the case against the other three, according to the Associated Press.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, died in June 2018 after being shot outside of a motorcycle shop in Florida. He was 20 years old.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the Florida native was leaving RIVA Motorsports when two armed suspects approached his car, with at least one person firing a gun and the assailants grabbing a Louis Vuitton bag with $50,000 inside, before both fled in a dark-colored SUV.

During the trial, prosecutors stated that Boatwright was the one who pulled the trigger, adding that Newsome was the other armed suspect and that Williams was behind the wheel of a waiting SUV, according to AP. They pleaded not guilty.