Frankie Grande Recalls His and Sister Ariana Grande's Tearful Reaction to Her Wicked Casting

Watch : Frankie Grande on Bursting Into Tears With Ariana Grande Over Wicked Casting

The Grandes are all about sibling revelry.

Ariana Grande is set to take to the western sky when she stars as Glinda the Good Witch in the highly anticipated musical movie Wicked, which will fly into theaters in November 2024. And no one is more proud of the "God Is a Woman" singer's upcoming role in the project than her older brother Frankie Grande.

"She worked very, very, very, very, very hard on the audition process and she would let me in afterwards and tell me how each one of them went," Frankie told E! News' Francesca Amiker while promoting his new horror movie, Summoning Sylvia. "I remember when she told me that she booked it, we just both burst into tears together. Because it was something that she had been dreaming of her entire life."

Celebrating their wins isn't the only thing the Broadway-loving brother-sister duo do together as Frankie revealed the pair actually help each other out with auditions by giving each other feedback, which is "really cute."